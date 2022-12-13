Read full article on original website
Avatar: The Way of Water’s box office total is already making waves
The box-office returns for Avatar: The Way of Water have started to roll in and they signal a massive hit for James Cameron. The mega-blockbuster, which was released on Dec. 16 in the United States, made $17 million in previews on Thursday night, as well as around $69 million so far in global markets, including China. On Friday, Disney reported a cumulative gross of $53 million.
How to transfer your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet save data between two Switches
If you’re getting a new Nintendo Switch or you want to play your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet save file on a different console, you’ll need to transfer the save data (the same way you do for most Nintendo Switch games). Here’s how to transfer your save data...
How to cross-save in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s update to version 4.0 includes graphic updates and some new armor. Just as exciting, though, is the new cross-save feature. Our Witcher 3 cross-save guide will tell you everything you need to know to take your save anywhere. How to cross-save in The Witcher...
The Witcher 3’s Geralt is still the best dad in video games
Geralt of Rivia, at first blush, appears to be another gruff, straight white guy, who kills often and talks less. He grunts his way through quests with the diplomacy of a caged wolf, and his interactions with women are little more than one-note, Dionysian dalliances. You’d be forgiven for labeling him another entry in a staple archetype of action-adventure stories in TV, film, and games. But such a reading would be a shallow interpretation of the protagonist of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Fortnite is turning into a digital theme park
To celebrate Polygon’s 10th anniversary, we’re rolling out a special issue: The Next 10, a consideration of what games and entertainment will become over the next decade from some of our favorite artists and writers. Here, freelance writer Jay Castello looks into the future of the industry’s closest thing to a metaverse: Fortnite.
High on Life is actually one of 2022’s best shooters
It’s tempting to write off High on Life as a Justin Roiland-fueled comedic game where your opinion of it rests solely on whether or not his particular brand of comedy lands with you. And while that’s largely accurate, it glosses over High on Life being one of the best and most creative shooters released in 2022.
Game Pass is the perfect place for High on Life
High on Life, the latest project from Squanch Games, is difficult to recommend. That has nothing to do with the game’s quality — instead, it’s a result of the game’s hyperspecific humor. Unlike other comedy games, like Portal 2 — which is filled with a variety of characters, each with their own style of humor — High on Life strongly pulls from the comedy stylings of the studio’s co-founder and CEO, Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame.
Everyone has a shiny Pokémon now
Shiny Pokémon used to be a prized possession of Pokémon fans everywhere. These rare Pokémon that sport an alternate color scheme have a 1 in 4,096 chance of appearing in the wild in more recent games. Because of this, the special Pokémon long served as an emblem of a dedicated trainer that would put the hunt for rare monsters above anything else. Catching a single shiny Pokémon could take multiple sessions of grinding for hours at a time. But that’s starting to change, as recent mainline games have made shinies easier to find, and now it seems like everyone and their mother has shiny Pokémon.
Next-gen Steam Deck would focus on improving battery life, screen
When the Steam Deck debuted in February, we called it our new favorite console. The appeal is easy to understand: What if the games in your Steam library were playable on the go, via a handheld device with the processing power of a gaming PC? Valve has since pushed more than 90 updates for the Steam Deck, fixing bugs and improving the player experience. The real question, now, is what future updates Steam Deck owners can expect.
