Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
kclu.org
Arson? Investigators now call blaze which gutted historic Ventura County high school gym suspicious
Could it have been arson? Investigators now say a huge fire which destroyed a historic high school gym in Ventura County is suspicious in origin. It was a massive fire on the Santa Paula High School campus November 27th. The blaze which destroyed the 1930’s-era Bryden Gym was discovered just before 1 a.m., and it raged for hours. The structure was a total loss.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested in Burglary of Downtown Santa Barbara LGBTQ+ Bar
A suspect has been arrested in the burglary of a LGBTQ+ bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Police confirmed the suspect, a homeless man, committed the burglary and also stole an electric bike from Gold's Gym earlier that morning. He stole $300 from the register at Crush Bar, a box of candles, and a sweatshirt.
Santa Barbara Independent
Several Arrested, Commissary Workers Banned over Illegal Substances in S.B. Jail
Several people suspected of attempting to bring illegal substances into Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail have been arrested, and several more commissary workers were banned, following investigations into overdoses that occurred at the facility in recent months, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Zick could...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Police Investigate Bomb Threat at S.B. Middle School
Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty to Executing Former Girlfriend
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced [Thursday] that Jorge Tovar Fernandez pled guilty to the willful, premeditated and deliberate murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, in violation of Penal Code section 187, first degree murder. On April 16, 2017, Ms. Erwin was returning to a friend’s residence on...
Noozhawk
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Armed carjacking ends in officer involved shooting
On 12/15/22 at approximately 1730 hours, SMPD received a call of an armed carjacking that occurred in the 200 block of E. McElhaney Ave. A male suspect stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and drove away from the scene. An SMPD patrol officer located the stolen vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect led officers on a vehicle pursuit through the city which ended when the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of W. Cook Street.
Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase
After a business owner disarmed a man threatening him with a handgun, police arrested the 24-year-old Santa Maria man following an extensive chase involving an armed carjacking, burglary and an officer-involved shooting. The post Santa Maria business owner disarms carjacker following officer involved-shooting and car chase appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
kvta.com
Ex-Husband Of Slain Simi Valley Mother Pleads Not Guilty
Update--The ex-husband of a slain Simi Valley mother has pleaded not guilty to murdering her. 25-year-old Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne was arraigned Friday. In addition to his not guilty plea to the murder charge in the stabbing death of his ex-wife, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley, he also denied two special allegations.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Santa Barbara Bar Burglarized, Suspect Caught of Video
A bar and lounge in downtown Santa Barbara was burglarized Wednesday morning and the staff is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Crush Bar & Tap, the area's only full-time LGBTQ+ establishment, posted a call out on Instagram yesterday. Located at 1129 State Street in the courtyard...
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of ex-girlfriend
On Easter Sunday in 2017, authorities found the body of Elyse Erwin, 28, in the parking lot of an Orcutt apartment complex.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Arrests and Commissary Banishment at Northern County Jail
The Sheriff's Office has made arrests and kicked out commissary workers at the Northern County Jail. Several people were arrested for trying to bring illegal substances into the jail and several contracted commissary workers were recently banned, according to a report from KSBY. KSBY interviewed a recent inmate who stated...
vidanewspaper.com
Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Video Contest Challenges High School Students
The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the 24th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest. Every year, students compete to create entertaining and informational 30-second videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County. The contest theme “Does Lawn Belong?” was selected to highlight the ongoing importance of sustainable outdoor water use, especially in light of the drought in Santa Barbara County.
Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Port Hueneme Bank Robbery And More News
Port Hueneme police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in that city. It was reported around 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Citibank branch at 739 West Channel Islands Boulevard. The suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. He claimed he was armed but no...
