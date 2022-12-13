Staff and faculty were back on campus this afternoon, after Santa Barbara Middle School evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned into the main office at around 11:10 this morning. Though classes and sports were canceled for the day, and students sent home, the Police Department bomb squad gave the all clear by 1:30 p.m. They apparently found nothing, said Darren Brews, the school’s lead for communications, but were looking into the phone number the school received.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO