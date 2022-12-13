Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Notre Dame girls start strong, run out of steam against Clay-Battelle
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A shorthanded Notre Dame girls basketball team put together a bright opening quarter, but its inexperience and lack of depth were too much to overcome in a Thursday home loss to Clay-Battelle. With Zyla Lanham, the team’s lone senior, sidelined with an injury, Notre...
WVNews
Rice cooks late, Lincoln gets stop to beat Bridgeport, 42-41
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aidan Rice hit a short jumper with 10 seconds left to give Lincoln a 42-41 lead, then the Cougars got a game-winning stop to pick up a county road win over the Bridgeport Indians on Thursday evening. “We were just spreading them out, trying...
WVNews
Colorado 84, North Alabama 60
NORTH ALABAMA (6-5) Forrest 4-8 1-6 9, Howell 2-3 2-2 8, K.Johnson 5-11 5-6 16, Ortiz 3-10 0-2 7, Soucie 0-3 2-2 2, Braster 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-6 0-0 2, Dawkins 1-3 1-3 3, Kuhl 2-2 1-2 6, Lane 1-3 1-4 3, Agbaosi 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 13-27 60.
WVNews
South's Traugh wins 9th annual Moss Award
PARKERSBURG — Nathan Tanner had plenty of weapons this year at Parkersburg South. The head coach for the Class AAA state runner-up Patriots is definitely going to miss senior Cyrus Traugh.
Couple creates $21 million scholarship endowment at Denison for Columbus students
Generations of Columbus students will attend Denison University tuition-free thanks to a central Ohio couple creating a $21 million endowment. Denison announced last month that alumni Teckie and Don Shackelford created the endowment to perpetually finance the Denison-Columbus Alliance, a partnership between the university and the college access program I Know I Can to send up to 20 Columbus City Schools students each year to Denison on full-tuition scholarships. The alliance started in 2016 with the first students arriving at Denison a year later.
Comments / 0