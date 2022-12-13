Generations of Columbus students will attend Denison University tuition-free thanks to a central Ohio couple creating a $21 million endowment. Denison announced last month that alumni Teckie and Don Shackelford created the endowment to perpetually finance the Denison-Columbus Alliance, a partnership between the university and the college access program I Know I Can to send up to 20 Columbus City Schools students each year to Denison on full-tuition scholarships. The alliance started in 2016 with the first students arriving at Denison a year later.

