Bills vs. Dolphins: Matt Milano, Tyreek Hill Headline Injury Report for 'Saturday Showdown'

By Mike Fisher
 5 days ago

QB Josh Allen, despite that elbow issue that probably isn't going away any time soon, is a full participant in advance of Bills vs. Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills conducted a walkthrough practice on Tuesday as part of the preparation for the "Saturday Showdown'' in prime time this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

And the injury report - simulated because of the nature of the workout - features a few names of note who are expected to be OK by Saturday.

Included on the list for the Bills: Right guard Ryan Bates (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and linebacker Matt Milano (knee), as three of them did not practice.

Milano’s non-practice status today should not be a concern. He missed most of last week but then was a dominant for on Sunday in the Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets.

Phillips may be a bit of a greater concern. ... and along that defensive front, with Von Miller now out for the season, Ed Oliver being limited with a pectoral injury is something to watch.

QB Josh Allen, despite that elbow issue that probably isn't going away any time soon, was a full participant.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins report includes a key name in Chiefs ex Tyreek Hill, maybe the most productive receiver in the NFL, who was limited with an ankle. Via AllDolphins SI:

"The injury report ... included tackle Terron Armstead dealing with yet another new injury, defensive back Elijah Campbell dealing with a concussion, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill estimated as limited because of the ankle injury he sustained during the 23-17 Sunday night loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.''

For the wounded, it's a short week. The "flexed'' Saturday prime-time matchup at Orchard Park could prove to be the pivotal factor in who wins the division in 2022, with the Dolphins at 8-5 trying to catch the 10-3 Bills, who presently sit in the AFC driver's seat.

