Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
New York’s migrant crisis worsens as busloads pull in ahead of Title 42 crush
Buses carrying dozens more migrants rolled into the Big Apple Monday morning, even as Mayor Eric Adams warned that the lifting of Title 42 this week would set off an exponentially greater surge of asylum seekers and overwhelm the city’s severely overburdened systems. Shortly after 6 a.m., two buses with about 80 people on board arrived at Port Authority in midtown, with additional buses from the border scheduled to arrive later today. Photos taken at the scene showed the newcomers, including young children, disembarking at the transit hub, with some wrapped in blankets against the freezing temperatures. The migrants were met by city...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session
The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
FOX31 Denver
Where refugees in Colorado are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Colorado using data from the Refugee Processing Center.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy
Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors intend to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Biden administration moves to phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and push market toward LEDs
The Biden administration is unveiling a new proposed rule that, if enacted, would effectively phase out compact fluorescent light bulbs and move the US light bulb markets decisively to more energy-efficient LEDs. The Department of Energy is proposing the rule on Monday with the aim to finalize it by the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration marks Hanukkah with denunciation of antisemitism
The Biden administration is marking the celebration of Hanukkah this year by publicly denouncing antisemitism in the United States, with Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Jew, calling for Americans to unite against "bigotry in any of its forms." "Together, we must stand up against the disturbing rise in antisemitism. And...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden to name former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as Northern Ireland envoy Monday morning
President Joe Biden will announce Monday morning that former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will serve as the US envoy to Northern Ireland, according to a source with knowledge. CNN reported last week that Kennedy would be named to the post, which was has been vacant since former Trump White...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee considering how to handle uncooperative GOP lawmakers, Schiff says
Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, said Sunday the panel is considering how to hold accountable the GOP lawmakers who defied their subpoenas. "We will also be considering what's the appropriate remedy for members of Congress...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Election marshals' and runoff rules: States eye a new round of voting changes ahead of 2024
Texas will consider adding a new election police force. Ohio has moved forward on photo ID requirements for voting. And Georgia could overhaul its controversial general-election runoff system. Two years after the 2020 election and the pandemic put a spotlight on how elections are run, legislators around the country are...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Arkansas GOP governor will make 2024 presidential decision 'the first part of next year'
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024. "The fact that President [Donald] Trump has already announced accelerates everyone's time frame," Hutchinson told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "So the first quarter of next year, you either need to be in or out. And, of course, an important factor is not what President Trump is doing necessarily, but what's the level of support out there, and that's important to know."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dennis Hastert Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was a teacher in Illinois. Birth date: January...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a Bahamas court on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Bankman-Fried is expected to agree to extradition to the US, the person said. Reuters first reported thank...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Capitol rioter who chased officer near Senate chamber sentenced to 5 years in prison
The rioter at the front of a mob that chased US Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up flights of stairs near the Senate chamber on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to five years behind bars. Douglas Jensen, who prosecutors say was one of the first 10 rioters to enter...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday. The unnamed criminal groups set up email accounts impersonating top executives of food companies and convinced...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Retired top military officials push for bill to help Afghans
Roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military -- including retired chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a former Supreme Allied commander of NATO and several former commanders in Afghanistan -- sent a letter to US congressional leaders Saturday evening urging them to act quickly to save Afghan allies who currently run the risk of deportation.
