El Paso, TX

New York Post

New York’s migrant crisis worsens as busloads pull in ahead of Title 42 crush

Buses carrying dozens more migrants rolled into the Big Apple Monday morning, even as Mayor Eric Adams warned that the lifting of Title 42 this week would set off an exponentially greater surge of asylum seekers and overwhelm the city’s severely overburdened systems. Shortly after 6 a.m., two buses with about 80 people on board arrived at Port Authority in midtown, with additional buses from the border scheduled to arrive later today. Photos taken at the scene showed the newcomers, including young children, disembarking at the transit hub, with some wrapped in blankets against the freezing temperatures. The migrants were met by city...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to watch for during the January 6 committee's final session

The House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, will hold its last public meeting on Monday, marking the end of an expansive investigation that has spanned more than 17 months, encompassed more than 1,000 interviews and culminated in accusations that former President Donald Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trial begins for Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy

Leaders of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys will face trial starting Monday for their alleged conspiracy to stop Joe Biden from assuming the presidency, another test for the Justice Department's effort to punish the far-right political movement connected to fierce allies of former President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors intend to...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's what to know about criminal referrals the January 6 committee may make

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is set to make announcements at its final public meeting on Monday about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. So what is a criminal referral?. A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration marks Hanukkah with denunciation of antisemitism

The Biden administration is marking the celebration of Hanukkah this year by publicly denouncing antisemitism in the United States, with Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Jew, calling for Americans to unite against "bigotry in any of its forms." "Together, we must stand up against the disturbing rise in antisemitism. And...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arkansas GOP governor will make 2024 presidential decision 'the first part of next year'

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he will decide in "the first part of next year" if he wants to mount a campaign for president in 2024. "The fact that President [Donald] Trump has already announced accelerates everyone's time frame," Hutchinson told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "So the first quarter of next year, you either need to be in or out. And, of course, an important factor is not what President Trump is doing necessarily, but what's the level of support out there, and that's important to know."
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dennis Hastert Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was a teacher in Illinois. Birth date: January...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a Bahamas court on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Bankman-Fried is expected to agree to extradition to the US, the person said. Reuters first reported thank...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Retired top military officials push for bill to help Afghans

Roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military -- including retired chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a former Supreme Allied commander of NATO and several former commanders in Afghanistan -- sent a letter to US congressional leaders Saturday evening urging them to act quickly to save Afghan allies who currently run the risk of deportation.

