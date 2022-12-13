Rainy weather on Sunday, December 11th of 2022 was not enough to prevent Christmas On the Square in LaFayette from taking place. Adrian Holloway, organizer of the event and director of the City of LaFayette’s Christmas Committee, announced via facebook shortly after 1pm CST that the festivities were relocated and would be held inside the gymnasium of LaFayette High School due to wet winter weather that had been forecast. Thanks to Holloway’s swift action, the day was saved for vendors and visitors alike who did not miss a beat as they streamed into the school’s spacious facilities.

