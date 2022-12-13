Read full article on original website
National Weather Service report: New Iberia tornado strongest of 5 in area
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
Evangeline School Closure announcement for 12-14-2022
Based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating an enhanced risk of severe weather tomorrow and in communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses, and district offices will be closed Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority.
City of Rayne to have planned power outage Sunday
The City of Rayne will have a planned power outage Sunday morning
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
New Iberia, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in New Iberia. The South Beauregard High School soccer team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on December 17, 2022, 07:00:00.
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
Opelousas – $15,000 in Free Scholarships for High School Students
If you have a high school-aged child and you need help with their college fund, listen up. This weekend, Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel is partnering with Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association (LQHBA) to wind down the 2022 Quarter Horse Season with a weekend of fun for the family, including LQHBA awarding $15,000 in scholarships.
Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage. New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew...
New Beer Garden Coming to Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
The property, at 116 Bertrand Drive, is just off of Johnston Street, and strategically close to the University of Louisana, the Cajundome, and Moncus Park.
Christmas on the Square carries on despite weather
Rainy weather on Sunday, December 11th of 2022 was not enough to prevent Christmas On the Square in LaFayette from taking place. Adrian Holloway, organizer of the event and director of the City of LaFayette’s Christmas Committee, announced via facebook shortly after 1pm CST that the festivities were relocated and would be held inside the gymnasium of LaFayette High School due to wet winter weather that had been forecast. Thanks to Holloway’s swift action, the day was saved for vendors and visitors alike who did not miss a beat as they streamed into the school’s spacious facilities.
15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check
You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13
OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Waterworks District 3 issues boil advisory due to interruption in service
Waterworks District 3, (Coteau), has issued a boil water advisory. The advisory is in effect for all customers with Waterworks District 3, until further notice.
SLCC graduation Thursday in Lafayette
South Louisiana Community College will host its Fall 2022 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday in Lafayette with over 700 college students, including Young Memorial students, earning an associate degree, technical diploma, or certificate of technical studies. These students from across Acadiana will be entering our local workforce or transferring to regional universities to continue their educational journeys.
Iberia Tornado: If you need help or want to offer help, here's what you need
We've got links to donate if you'd like to help, but also a link to get help if you need it following the tornado that damaged Iberia Parish on Wednesday.
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
