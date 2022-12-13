ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia tornado was an EF2, peak winds 135 mph

The tornado that touched down in New Iberia Wednesday has been rated an EF2 with peak wind speeds of 135 mph. It was one of three tornadoes the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed touched down in Acadiana Wednesday. The others, which were smaller, were in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes.
NEW IBERIA, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Evangeline School Closure announcement for 12-14-2022

Based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating an enhanced risk of severe weather tomorrow and in communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses, and district offices will be closed Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened

Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Christmas on the Square carries on despite weather

Rainy weather on Sunday, December 11th of 2022 was not enough to prevent Christmas On the Square in LaFayette from taking place. Adrian Holloway, organizer of the event and director of the City of LaFayette’s Christmas Committee, announced via facebook shortly after 1pm CST that the festivities were relocated and would be held inside the gymnasium of LaFayette High School due to wet winter weather that had been forecast. Thanks to Holloway’s swift action, the day was saved for vendors and visitors alike who did not miss a beat as they streamed into the school’s spacious facilities.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NASDAQ

15 Best Places in the South To Live on Only a Social Security Check

You're just about to retire, and you think moving to the South would offer some much-deserved tranquility. However, things can get a lot less restful if you're draining your savings to live somewhere. Not everyone has tons of cash in their retirement account, but there is social security. The average...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13

OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
LAFAYETTE, LA
stmarynow.com

SLCC graduation Thursday in Lafayette

South Louisiana Community College will host its Fall 2022 Graduation Ceremony on Thursday in Lafayette with over 700 college students, including Young Memorial students, earning an associate degree, technical diploma, or certificate of technical studies. These students from across Acadiana will be entering our local workforce or transferring to regional universities to continue their educational journeys.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy