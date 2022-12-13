Read full article on original website
Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage. New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew...
Governor Edwards Declares State of Emergency Following Devastating Storms
After tornadoes hit New Iberia today and a round of deadly storms in the northeast part of Louisiana last night, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency. As a result of this declaration, the Governor's office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage along with any related information to damage.la.gov.
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the property being looked at is located at the southwest corner at the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station.
A Lafayette Pizza Restaurant Has Closed
Lafayette has lost another restaurant. It was announced on Thursday, December 15, 2022, that Crust Pizza would be closing its doors. Crust Pizza is located at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101. This pizza establishment opened its doors about 14 months ago and was known for its Chicago-style thin-crust pizza.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
Lafayette Duplex Fire on Saturday Afternoon Leaves Two Families Out of Home
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of South Pierce Street on Saturday afternoon at 5:12 pm. Thankfully, everyone exited safely. The home, which was converted into a duplex, was occupied by two families -- a family of five on one side and one person on the other. The fire was reported by an occupant in the family of five side.
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
New Iberia Police, Other Agencies Set Up Emergency Center at NISH
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement in New Iberia have discontinued the use of New Iberia Senior High as a command center in dealing with storm response. See original story below. ORIGINAL STORY. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to help those displaced by the destructive storms...
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia
Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
The Fontana Center Announced it is Closing After 25 Years
Lafayette is losing another local business. It was announced at the beginning of the month that the Fontana Center will be closing its doors for good on December 31, 2022. The Facebook post stated, It is with heavy hearts and tears to have to say farewell to our fitness center members who have become such dear friends that we all consider like family. We will be closing our doors at the end of this year.
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Breaux Bridge Homicide
UPDATE: St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced this afternoon that his office has arrested and booked a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon. The juvenile was booked on the following charges:. One count of Second Degree Murder. One count of Obstruction...
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is Looking for Fosters This Holiday Season
Are you looking to add to your family but aren't sure if you can fully commit to having a pet?. You may want to consider fostering an animal or two in the meantime. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is asking the community to consider taking in a cat or dog this holiday season.
Victim Attacked While Answering the Door, New Iberia Police Looking For Suspect
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - New Iberia Police are looking for the man accused of attacking someone after they answered a knock at the door. According to the victim, the incident happened on December 1st. The victim told police officers that an unknown male knocked on their door that day. When the victim answered the door, the suspect is accused of grabbing the victim by the shirt, pulling the victim out of the home, and kicking and punching the victim in the face after the victim fell.
Former LSU Wide Receiver Jack Bech Transfers to New Team
With this college football season coming to an end, the transfer portal is about to heat up. We see one happening with former STM wide receiver Jack Bech. Bech is leaving the Bayou Bengals to go to the horned frogs of TCU. Bech will try to find more success with...
UL Alum Desormeaux Named Head Coach at Catholic High of New Iberia
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum Matt Desormeaux, younger brother of current UL head coach Michael Desormeaux, has been named the head football coach at Catholic High of New Iberia. Desormeaux becomes head coach after serving as an assistant principal at Catholic High since being hired last May. Prior to his time...
