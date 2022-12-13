Lafayette is losing another local business. It was announced at the beginning of the month that the Fontana Center will be closing its doors for good on December 31, 2022. The Facebook post stated, It is with heavy hearts and tears to have to say farewell to our fitness center members who have become such dear friends that we all consider like family. We will be closing our doors at the end of this year.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO