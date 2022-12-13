Read full article on original website
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Eric Nelson hired as new city attorney for City of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Eric Nelson has been hired as the next city attorney for the City of Casper, Mayor Ray Pacheco announced Friday. “He brings many years of experience and knowledge to the city legal team,” Pacheco wrote. “Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney. Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosting toy drive until 7 p.m. today
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s called the season of giving, and today several organizations are working together to ensure no child goes without during the holidays. The Wyoming Food for Thought Project, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and the Casper Housing Authority, is hosting its Stuff the Van toy drive at the east Walmart today until 7 p.m.
First Interstate Bank donates more than 12,000 items through Coats and More Drive
CASPER, Wyo. — Team members from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter. Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and they were given to local nonprofit...
New events venue coming to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
Sheriff’s Office: Work release escapee arrested Friday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported as an escapee from official detention was arrested in Casper on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a release early Friday. After he failed to do so, CRC staff reported his absence to NCSO at around 4 p.m. Thursday, the press release from NCSO said.
Casper man on federal bond accused of felony domestic violence
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper resident awaiting trail on federal charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with a new felony in an alleged domestic violence incident. Patrick Schutz, 37, was arrested Oct. 19 at his home after Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived to execute a federal warrant. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Nov. 29.
Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeking Casper Re-Entry Center escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said it is attempting to find a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee who failed to return from a work release on Dec. 15. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m....
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Dec. 16. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper Area Transit releases Christmas, New Year’s holiday bus schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit will be modifying its hours for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Both the fixed-route LINK service and the door-to-door ASSIST service will see some changes. Casper Area Transit announced its schedule for the holidays as follows:. Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/15/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
(PHOTOS) Casper Speedway delivers holiday cheer with drive-thru light show
CASPER, Wyo. — Those looking for a way to enjoy the holiday season from the comfort of their car need look no further than the drive-thru light display hosted by Casper Speedway. The light show will run on the remaining Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays of the month. The racetrack...
Obituary: Joyce R. Bowden
The Bowden and Wolfe families formerly of Casper, WY sadly announce that Joyce R. Bowden passed away from complications of COPD on November 19, 2022 in Kingman, AZ. Joyce was born at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, WY on March 23, 1952 to Jack and Pauline Wolfe. She attended local elementary schools and then graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970. Joyce married James (Jim) Bowden on December 20, 1973 in Casper. The Bowden’s raised two sons in Casper; Andrew and James. Andrew now lives with his family in Thornton, CO. James moved to Kingman with the family.
(PHOTOS) Remember, honor, teach: Wreath-laying ceremony pays tribute to fallen veterans
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, more than 4,000 wreaths were laid at the graves of veterans across Natrona County as part of the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony. Throughout the day, one simple message played in the hearts of all who participated: remember, honor, teach. “We remember the fallen,”...
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. – An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday, to minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
Strong winds in store in coming days; chance of winter weather on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are expected to batter the Casper area for much of the coming week, bringing with them biting windchill temperatures and a chance of snow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Over the coming four days, wind gusts of more than...
Local athletes shine after WHSAA sanctions girls wrestling
CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.
