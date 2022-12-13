Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.The former president, his family business, real estate interests, and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys, and members of Congress.On Monday (19 December), the House Select committee investigating the Capitol riot is expected to recommend that the Department of Justice charges Mr Trump for his role in the attack that day.This comes two weeks after a jury in New...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO