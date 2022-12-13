Read full article on original website
news9.com
Stolen Dog Returned To Owner, Alleged Thief Arrested By TPD
Tulsa Police say a dog has been unified with her owner after someone dognapped them. Officers say last Saturday, the victim was walking his dogs in a neighborhood near 13th and Yale when someone drove by and made a U-turn to approach him. The man told officers the driver, later...
news9.com
Hanukkah Memorial Lit Up At Tulsa's Gathering Place
A nine-foot Hanukkah menorah is now lit up at Tulsa's Gathering Place. Tulsa's Chabad lit the public monument Sunday night, marking day one of the eight-day Festival of Lights. There was a dazzling glow show, hot latkes, which are potato pancakes and other traditional Hanukkah food. The show of Jewish...
news9.com
Recycling Tips For Tulsa As Holiday Season Ramps Up
It's the holiday season, a time when a lot of things that can't be recycled end up at recycling facilities. The City of Tulsa is reminding people to be careful when putting things into the recycling bin to avoid contamination and damage to the recycling equipment. Things that cannot be...
news9.com
1 Injured In Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood; Suspect In Custody
A person was shot in both legs after a dispute with an ex-roommate, according to Tulsa Police. Police responded to the scene Friday night near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive. Police said two ex-roommates were having an argument in the front yard of a home when one of the...
news9.com
Police: Student Detained Following Fire In Sapulpa High School Bathroom
A student was detained Friday after a fire broke out in a Sapulpa High School bathroom, according to authorities. Sapulpa Police said the fire was contained to just the bathroom, and school staff as well as Sapulpa firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A student, who is believed to be the...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
news9.com
6 Days Of Christmas: Broken Arrow Neighbors
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - News On 6 is giving back to the community this holiday season! On Friday, we highlighted Broken Arrow Neighbors. It's a group that provides basic needs to thousands of people through things like food pantries, rental assistance, and job mentorships. Reagan Ledbetter and Autumn Bracey caught up with some of the organizers.
news9.com
Tulsa Girls' Home Brings Holiday Cheer For Foster Children
This time next weekend, many families will be heading home for the holidays, but some people don't have that luxury. Thousands of foster children will wake up on Christmas morning in a temporary home. The Christmas tree at the Tulsa Girls' Home is up and stockings are hung. The kitchen...
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center & Food On The Move Host Toy, Food Giveaway Event
The Tulsa Dream Center gave away more than 6,000 toys to hundreds of families in need on Saturday. The center says this is one of its most monumental giveaways ever. Food on the Move was also there, making sure families have enough to eat this holiday season. "Families get to...
news9.com
Sapulpa Fire Dept. Responds To Fire At Large Structure
Sapulpa firefighters have been busy with several fires, including one at a large structure. They say several crews responded to a fire near West 71st and State Highway 97 at around 8 p.m. Friday night. The fire department says its responded to 230 fires this year.
news9.com
Santa Arrives At Tulsa Air & Space Museum In Helicopter
Santa showed up to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum in style on Saturday. Saint Nick ditched his sleigh for a helicopter as he flew in for some holiday cheer. Once he landed, kids got to take pictures with him and Mrs. Claus as they handed in their last-minute with lists.
news9.com
Man In Custody, Accused Of Calling In Threats Against Vinita High School In 2021
The man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat against Vinita High School is in custody. Federal prosecutors said in January, 2021, James McCarty made the call from a small town in northeast Arizona. The call caused the school to immediately go into lockdown, and prompted a...
news9.com
Tulsa Animal Welfare Closing Due To Positive Canine Influenza Cases
The Tulsa Animal Welfare has announced they will close their doors for a minimum of 21 days due to positive canine influenza cases. The organization will close its doors Saturday, and a reopening date will be determined when they see which animals have symptoms. All intakes and adoptions will be...
news9.com
Week Starts Off Chilly As Arctic Blast Looms
TULSA, Okla. - Chilly temperatures are sticking around Green Country as some very light precipitation moves through for our Monday morning. Very light precipitation will come to a quick end by mid-morning with no notable impacts across Green Country. Clouds will linger for the morning but sunshine looks to break back out from west-to-east midday into the afternoon. Areas west of Tulsa w ill climb to the lower 50s with more sunshine, with areas east of Tulsa holding in the 40s under the stubborn clouds.
news9.com
Rogers County Clerk's Office Accepting Donations For Food Pantry This Holiday Season
During the holiday season, people get into the rush of planning and shopping for the holidays, but some are focused on how they can give back to their community. News On 6’s Ryan Gillin shares how a clerk's office in Rogers County is trying to help families in need during this holiday season with a food pantry.
news9.com
Tulsa Women's Bowling League Celebrates 50 Years
Tulsa’s only remaining all ladies, traveling bowling league celebrated 50 years by doing what they do every Friday – bowling with friends. The "Space Age Travelers" bowling league rotates between four bowling lanes. Friday, they visited Broken Arrow Lanes, with 40 women playing. “It’s a regular Friday thing....
news9.com
'Santa By The Sea' Kicks Off At Oklahoma Aquarium
There are lots of chances to meet Santa across Green Country, but what about meeting him underwater?. Santa by the Sea kicked off at the Oklahoma Aquarium. It’s like a vacation for Santa. Instead of being out in the cold at the North Pole, he's scuba diving in warm tropical waters.
news9.com
Tulsa Oilers Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss For Salvation Army
Each year, The Salvation Army organizes its Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas Gifts to children. Anyone can sign up for an angel and get gifts for a specific child. The Tulsa Oilers hockey team goes a little further with its Teddy Bear Toss. Stephanie and Jeremy Ashby came to...
news9.com
Woman Earns High School Diploma Through New Program At Tulsa City-County Library
A Tulsa woman now has her high school diploma after years of trying, thanks to a free program through the Tulsa City-County Library. Jasmine Edmundson said she wanted to get her high school diploma because she wanted to show her children anything is possible. She said she was having trouble...
news9.com
Families Gather To Remember Fallen Service Members With Holiday Wreath Laying Ceremony
Families gathered Saturday morning all over the country to remember their loved ones and other servicemen and women by placing a holiday wreath at their headstone. News On 6's Ryan GIllin reports from Fort Gibson and shares how the memorial began.
