Hampton, NH

94.9 HOM

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday

All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
Boston Globe

Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm

There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
BOSTON, MA

