Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
Ex-Mafia boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dies in prison at 89
BOSTON (AP) — Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme, the once powerful New England Mafia boss who was serving a life sentence behind bars for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Salemme died on...
homenewshere.com
Robbed Salem Five in Tewksbury twice: New Hampshire man sentenced to 57 months in string of bank robberies
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Dec. 8, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced Eric Mohan, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 57 months in a federal prison for a robbing spree consisting of six banks in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire areas, including a bank in Tewksbury. According...
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
Highway sign falls onto Interstate 93 in Somerville, hits car below
SOMERVILLE- — A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway fell and hit a car below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Quincy woman was struck when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Interstate 93 north near Sullivan Square in Somerville shortly after 9:00 a.m.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
communityadvocate.com
‘The whole town of Hudson is going to miss him:’ Hudson football coach retires
HUDSON – After 25 years of Friday night lights, Hudson High School’s Head Football Coach Dan McAnespie is retiring. “I feel it’s time,” he said. The day he broke the news to his team was tough, he said. “There was some shock and some disbelief. At...
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Boston Globe
Snow and rain on the way to New England via major national storm
There’s a large storm system swirling around the center of the country Wednesday afternoon, providing lots of precipitation in various forms. The satellite image clearly shows the classic swirl of low pressure over the Dakotas with a trailing comma shape along the cold front reaching to the Gulf of Mexico. This is a dynamic and volatile weather situation.
