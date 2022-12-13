ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest

Columbus police have released security camera video from a Sheetz gas station shooting that left one man dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022

Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Three injured, two in critical condition, during …. Three men were injured, two are in critical condition including one with life-threatening injuries, from an overnight shooting in the University District.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

Two dead in Knox County house fire. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Vd7GhP.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group. Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families. The items needed for donation are: Sports equipment Art supplies and craft sets […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Japanese ramen bistro opens first location in central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Try to ramen calm: A new ramen restaurant in downtown Delaware is sizzling up a fresh take on Japanese cuisine with bold noodle dishes and traditional rice bowls. Yokai Ramen Bistro opened its doors in November at 48 N. Sandusky St., around the corner from seafood joint Cove and espresso café […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Measles cases in central Ohio surpass 80

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The total amount of confirmed measles cases in central Ohio surpassed 80 on Monday, according to Columbus Public Health. CPH reported a total of 81 cases of the virus with a high majority of the cases being in unvaccinated children. As of now, three cases are in partially vaccinated children who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil held for Sunoco gas station shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friends and family of 21-year-old Andrew Combs gathered to honor his life on Friday at the same place where he died just a few days before. Combs was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery overnight Tuesday at the Sunoco station on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, some moderation before late week arctic blast

A major storm is likely Thursday night and Friday that will have substantial travel impacts, so good to prepare ahead of time and watch for updates as the week progresses. Our weekend snow showers—the first measurable snow in a mild December so far–have diminished, as a large, lumbering storm over the northern Great Lakes moves […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy.
COLUMBUS, OH

