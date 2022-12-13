Read full article on original website
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
Stolen SUV crashes into Giant Eagle Market District in Grandview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grocery shoppers looking to use their Giant Eagle perks may have to go to an alternate location this morning after an SUV crashed into the doors of the Grandview Yard location Monday morning. Columbus police said that just before 2 a.m. Monday a driver of a silver or gray Dodge SUV […]
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
Video shows deadly Columbus Sheetz shooting with 12 persons of interest
Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022
Two dead in Knox County house fire
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group. Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families. The items needed for donation are: Sports equipment Art supplies and craft sets […]
Japanese ramen bistro opens first location in central Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Try to ramen calm: A new ramen restaurant in downtown Delaware is sizzling up a fresh take on Japanese cuisine with bold noodle dishes and traditional rice bowls. Yokai Ramen Bistro opened its doors in November at 48 N. Sandusky St., around the corner from seafood joint Cove and espresso café […]
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
Measles cases in central Ohio surpass 80
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The total amount of confirmed measles cases in central Ohio surpassed 80 on Monday, according to Columbus Public Health. CPH reported a total of 81 cases of the virus with a high majority of the cases being in unvaccinated children. As of now, three cases are in partially vaccinated children who […]
Vigil held for Sunoco gas station shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friends and family of 21-year-old Andrew Combs gathered to honor his life on Friday at the same place where he died just a few days before. Combs was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery overnight Tuesday at the Sunoco station on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in the […]
Suspect in Sunoco homicide mistakenly released on bail before shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police accused of killing a 21-year-old outside a gas station was mistakenly released from jail before the shooting on “human error.” Columbus police allege 20-year-old David Johnson III was involved in an attempted robbery that ended in the death of Andrew Combs overnight Tuesday. Johnson was arrested in […]
Wintry weekend, some moderation before late week arctic blast
A major storm is likely Thursday night and Friday that will have substantial travel impacts, so good to prepare ahead of time and watch for updates as the week progresses. Our weekend snow showers—the first measurable snow in a mild December so far–have diminished, as a large, lumbering storm over the northern Great Lakes moves […]
Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing
Three injured, two in critical condition, during University District shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were injured, two are in critical condition including one with life-threatening injuries, from an overnight shooting in the University District. At around 1 a.m. Monday morning police responded to shots fired on the 2000 block of North 4th Street at an Airbnb rental property, where a party was being […]
25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday
