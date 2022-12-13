ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 2

Dillard's
5d ago

Abortion is child sacrifice. What part of murder do you not understand for your sins?

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
ILLINOIS STATE
WHO 13

Insiders: The phone call that a state official won’t forget

The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Fitzgerald didn’t expect to be sitting here in December with just days left until unemployment. Fitzgerald is a record-breaking figure. He got elected as state treasurer in 1982. He has held the job ever since. No one in the history of the United States has served […]
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

A campaign manager's takeaways from Sarah Trone Garriott's victory

Brittany Ruland is a community advocate, politically passionate individual who has been consulting and managing campaigns in all capacities around the country since 2015. She is a mother, grassroots organizer, and Iowan who most recently has worked for Senator Sarah Trone Garriott as well as Senator Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden’s campaigns in 2020.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Judge to sentence Iowan convicted in US Capitol riot

How to recognize mental health difficulties others may be going through. Megan Isenberg with Four Oaks joins us to talk about recognizing mental health difficulties others may be going through this time of year. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police say the vehicle suspected of drag racing was going more than...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses. The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported […]
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa

Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023

I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
IOWA STATE
WGN News

QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers. Wearing a T-shirt celebrating the conspiracy theory with his arms spread, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KCCI.com

Forecasting Our Future: Growing corn amidst changing weather patterns

AMES, Iowa — Despite the summer drought and a wet spring for many, 2022 brought Iowa corn farmers some of their best yields on record. Last month, the USDA estimated a statewide average of 202 bushels per acre from this year's harvest, down slightly from last year's record of 204.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

12 Native Plants in Iowa

Iowa State is endowed with multiple native plants attributed to its varying climates. While the east and northern parts of the state are primarily humid, the northern parts are pretty cold. On the other hand, the western regions are dry, creating a desert atmosphere. The different climate changes mean that...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Officials order cleanup at Iowa plant rocked by explosion

Iowa officials have ordered an asphalt shingle recycling company shut down and its Marengo plant cleaned up and stabilized after an explosion last week injured about half its workers and forced nearby evacuations. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately...
MARENGO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy