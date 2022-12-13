ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest

A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts.
FOX2now.com

SSM Health teaches gun safety at Christmas party

ST. LOUIS – At least 24 children have died from gun violence in the St. Louis area this year. SSM Health held its Christmas party at the Rita Ford Community Center in south St. Louis. Parents and their children played games and learned about gun safety.
FOX2now.com

'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman

Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman.
FOX2now.com

Casa of Southwestern Illinois Raises Awareness of the Need for Foster Care Adoptions

ST. LOUIS — National Adoption Day takes place every November. Casa of Southwestern Illinois is a child advocacy organization that gives children a voice in the Illinois court system. Hear how many children are waiting to be adopted from the foster care system. See how you can help and why National Adoption Day may be one of the best days the courts see all year!
FOX2now.com

Nutrition manager shares healthy dishes for the holidays

When a dietician throws aholiday party, someone's always going to crack a joke about the food.
FOX2now.com

Understanding St. Louis's importance in soccer history

Author Dave Lange has chronicled the city's importance to the beautiful game with the second edition of "Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America's First Soccer Capital."
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Enchanted Forest Treehouse

Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away.
FOX2now.com

Urban League needs volunteers for holiday drive

The Urban League is searching for volunteers to assist in the preparation of holiday food baskets for today's drive-through food distribution.
FOX2now.com

Old, New and Everything Blue, Here’s the Tea With Judi D.

ST. LOUIS — The members of BTS are getting old! Not really, but they’re old enough to go do their mandatory military service. Hear how the group is taking a hiatus from touring and recording. Then Avatar’s second movie hits theaters. See how the color blue is a big influence on the runways. Then there’s a new craze: teddy bear cuddling! Wait until you see the teddy bears—creepy or not?
FOX2now.com

The Only Facial Has Great Holiday Deals

Buy a gift card and get a gift basket for yourself or to give to others.
FOX2now.com

Martin and Andy Strickland - Sports Final Dec. 18

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne speaks with Bally Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland about the recent Blues winning streak. Also, Santa Strick is back with what could be in the Christmas "surprise box" from Globe Drugs.
FOX2now.com

Sunday Forecast

High-impact winter weather looming later this week. There is a winter storm lurking on the horizon that folks need to keep an eye on, because it will have a significant effect on our region.
FOX2now.com

Chelsea Gives Us a Dose of Positivitea!

We could all use a dose of cheer and encouragement. Chelsea leaves us with a great perspective on life in today's Positivitea!
FOX2now.com

Cloudy and cold Monday, morning temps below zero by Friday

ST. LOUIS – Clouds are back on Monday, with spots of flurries or sprinkles possible during the day. Temperature highs are in the mid 30s, and a mostly cloudy night is expected. Wake up Tuesday, temps around 30. It’s going to be partly to mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday and a touch colder, with highs in the low 30s.
Saint Louis, MO

