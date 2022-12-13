Read full article on original website
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
Jury sides with 3 St. Louis officer sued over protest arrest
A woman arrested during a 2017 protest connected to a previous police shooting sought $177,000 in damages over alleged excessive force. A civil jury ruled in favor of the officers on all counts.
FOX2now.com
SSM Health teaches gun safety at Christmas party
ST. LOUIS – At least 24 children have died from gun violence in the St. Louis area this year. SSM Health held its Christmas party at the Rita Ford Community Center in south St. Louis. Parents and their children played games and learned about gun safety.
FOX2now.com
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman.
FOX2now.com
‘Christmas in the Streets’ spreads holiday cheer in North St. Louis County
Several police departments, Cardinals baseball legends and others in the St. Louis community teamed up to spread some holiday cheer Saturday.
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The difference between a wish and hope
The words "wishing" and "hoping" are often used in the same way. However, for me, hope is completely different.
FOX2now.com
Casa of Southwestern Illinois Raises Awareness of the Need for Foster Care Adoptions
ST. LOUIS — National Adoption Day takes place every November. Casa of Southwestern Illinois is a child advocacy organization that gives children a voice in the Illinois court system. Hear how many children are waiting to be adopted from the foster care system. See how you can help and why National Adoption Day may be one of the best days the courts see all year!
FOX2now.com
Nutrition manager shares healthy dishes for the holidays
When a dietician throws aholiday party, someone's always going to crack a joke about the food.
FOX2now.com
Understanding St. Louis's importance in soccer history
Author Dave Lange has chronicled the city's importance to the beautiful game with the second edition of "Soccer Made in St. Louis: A History of the Game in America's First Soccer Capital."
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Enchanted Forest Treehouse
Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away.
FOX2now.com
Urban League needs volunteers for holiday drive
The Urban League is searching for volunteers to assist in the preparation of holiday food baskets for today's drive-through food distribution.
FOX2now.com
Old, New and Everything Blue, Here’s the Tea With Judi D.
ST. LOUIS — The members of BTS are getting old! Not really, but they’re old enough to go do their mandatory military service. Hear how the group is taking a hiatus from touring and recording. Then Avatar’s second movie hits theaters. See how the color blue is a big influence on the runways. Then there’s a new craze: teddy bear cuddling! Wait until you see the teddy bears—creepy or not?
FOX2now.com
The Only Facial Has Great Holiday Deals
Buy a gift card and get a gift basket for yourself or to give to others.
FOX2now.com
Martin and Andy Strickland - Sports Final Dec. 18
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne speaks with Bally Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland about the recent Blues winning streak. Also, Santa Strick is back with what could be in the Christmas "surprise box" from Globe Drugs.
FOX2now.com
Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone - Segment 2 - Friday, December 16, 2022
This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, December 16 , 2022. It features of these high school basketball games. Eureka at Howell Borgia at Duchesne Local prep sports expert Jim Powers gives his weekly prep sports shout outs as well.
FOX2now.com
Sunday Forecast
High-impact winter weather looming later this week. There is a winter storm lurking on the horizon that folks need to keep an eye on, because it will have a significant effect on our region.
FOX2now.com
Cold air anchored only to be fortified late next week with accumulating snow possible
Metro St. Louis Today: mainly cloudy with a few gaps in the overcast and a sprinkling of snow, windy at times. A high of 34 degrees F with winds from the west at 10-15 mph.
FOX2now.com
Clear and cold Sunday, temps in teens and single digits by holiday weekend
ST. LOUIS – It’s a clear and cold Sunday morning. There are sunny skies with fewer winds, but temperature highs are in the 30s. It won’t be as cold Monday. There will also be cloudy skies with a slight chance of flurries in St. Louis. Tuesday is expected to be dry.
FOX2now.com
Chelsea Gives Us a Dose of Positivitea!
We could all use a dose of cheer and encouragement. Chelsea leaves us with a great perspective on life in today's Positivitea!
FOX2now.com
Cloudy and cold Monday, morning temps below zero by Friday
ST. LOUIS – Clouds are back on Monday, with spots of flurries or sprinkles possible during the day. Temperature highs are in the mid 30s, and a mostly cloudy night is expected. Wake up Tuesday, temps around 30. It’s going to be partly to mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday and a touch colder, with highs in the low 30s.
