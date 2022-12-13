It has seemed quite obvious for a while that Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus are dating, but Larsa continues to downplay the gossip. Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Monday night. Marcus Jordan was in the audience. Cohen asked Pippen about the “friendship” between the two and what Scottie thinks about it. Larsa said it has never been discussed. Cohen then asked Pippen if she understands why people think her being in a relationship with MJ’s son is “wild” given the history between Michael and Scottie.

