Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Nods to Michael Jordan's Heart and Soul
When designing new retro colorways, Jordan Brand has a penchant for calling out pivotal moments in his basketball career and one of the most consistent themes that we see on his retro line is a nod to his alma mater: the University of North Carolina. We’ve seen this motif touch up models like the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 6, and now an Air Jordan 5 “UNC” rendition is on the way. After surfacing back in May, its official images have now been loaded by Nike.
Larsa Pippen addresses relationship with Michael Jordan’s son
It has seemed quite obvious for a while that Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus are dating, but Larsa continues to downplay the gossip. Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Monday night. Marcus Jordan was in the audience. Cohen asked Pippen about the “friendship” between the two and what Scottie thinks about it. Larsa said it has never been discussed. Cohen then asked Pippen if she understands why people think her being in a relationship with MJ’s son is “wild” given the history between Michael and Scottie.
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
Ex-NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Skip Bayless Clear
Skip Bayless took sports punditry to another embarrassing low on Monday. Things got heated while discussing Tom Brady on Monday's Undisputed. Bayless tried to dismiss co-host Shannon Sharpe's points by saying the quarterback is "way better" than the Hall of Fame tight end ever was. After yet another asinine segment,...
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson reveal the largest source of income in their post-playing careers
Both Barnes and Jackson said that their podcast "All The Smoke" is easily their biggest source of revenue right now
Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again
Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. “It feels so good to be home!” Griner posted to Instagram on Friday in her first public statement since her release. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going....
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. The smile said there might have been a bit more adrenaline flowing for the first meeting since then. Mitchell scored 34...
Odell Beckham Jr. on verge of signing with NFC team?
There have been some rumblings recently that Odell Beckham Jr. will not sign with a team until 2023, but the star wide receiver may not have to wait that long. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday that he expects Beckham to sign with the team in the near... The post Odell Beckham Jr. on verge of signing with NFC team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Kyrie Irving Potential New Shoe Deal Partners Revealed
Kyrie Irving may have a potential new shoe deal.
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are two of the most notable TV personalities in sports. Their show "Undisputed" is one of the most successful sports talk shows around, as their opposite opinions and willingness to debate them has many viewers hooked. It is not uncommon for the two analysts to...
LeBron James Plays Madden, Sips Lobos In Empty SoFi, Early Birthday Gift
LeBron James got an awesome early birthday gift last night ... playing one of his favorite video games, Madden, in an empty SoFi Stadium, on the huge video board -- all while drinking his Lobos tequila. James -- who turns 38 on Dec. 30 -- started celebrating early this year...
