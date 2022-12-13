People are learning about real world problems that mainstream media in the US is not covering. TikTok has connected so many people, I think removing it makes us easier to divide or susceptible to spoon-fed information instead of hearing personal stories from real people going through things firsthand around the world.
Because this will bring Americans to be united 🤣. Half of us use the platform and enjoy it very much! I’ve learned better coping mechanisms to deal with my severe childhood trauma on the platform than my own therapist has taught me. And, I’ve had the best belly laughs from others sharing their content videos!!
Ok, so they'll remove US accessibility to TikTok and another app will just pop up in it's place, since it's so widely used and appreciated. Let's spend our tax dollars discussing social media platforms instead of real issues like our homeless, or our veterans that now live on the streets after putting their lives on the line for our country and our freedoms, or the fact that our citizens are suffering barely able to make ends meet to feed their families and themselves because of inflation, or so many other things that seem to be more important than social media. Makes sooooo much sense to me 🙄🤦🏼♀️ Just my 2 cents, don't come at me.
Comments / 52