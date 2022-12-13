Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy
After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas. Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols. Petro was driving his...
'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights. But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future. Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than...
Fox 59
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus
Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Play of the Game: Nominee 2. Ben Davis' Sheridan Sharp beats the halftime buzzer with a jumper. Play of the...
Fox 59
Nashville bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers
Nashville bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers. Nashville bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, …. Nashville bomb threat caller tracked police on webcam, threatened to shoot officers. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 18, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 18,...
Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver
UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
Homicide declared after man found near Bargersville pond
The man missing from Indianapolis who was found dead by a Bargersville pond has been declared a homicide victim.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
Fox 59
Indy driver shot and killed
A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
cbs4indy.com
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Woman looking for Good Samaritan who helped save …. A woman is recovering after collapsing. Now...
2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Fox 59
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. Walk-in patient at Eskenazi The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. The only […]
Comments / 2