Indiana State

Fox 59

Man found shot at apartment on east side of Indy

After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side. After Indianapolis experienced one of the most violent weekends of the year, the brutality continued into Monday morning with a shooting on the east side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus

Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Investigators unable to determine cause of large …. Investigators unable to determine cause of large building fire in Columbus. Play of the Game: Nominee 2. Ben Davis' Sheridan Sharp beats the halftime buzzer with a jumper. Play of the...
COLUMBUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Hendricks Co. police searching for missing Avon man

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Avon man has been reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies have opened a missing person case into the disappearance of 56-year-old Donald K. Miller of Avon. Miller’s disappearance, authorities said, was reported on Thursday. Police provided a photo of Miller and his car, shown below. […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

DOCS: Teen shot, misled police about being DoorDash driver

UPDATE: IMPD released a clarification about the victim in the shooting. They said the victim, who is 16, misled officers about being a DoorDash driver. Detectives said they determined this was not the case. DoorDash’s company policy also clearly states drivers must be at least 18 years old. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
Fox 59

Indy driver shot and killed

A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. A man was shot while driving his truck in Indy, leading him to hit 2 vehicles and then crash into a home. BETH CHAPPO: THE VILLAGE COOKBOOK. IU,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Woman looking for Good Samaritan who helped save …. A woman is recovering after collapsing. Now...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

2 teenagers killed after smart car wrecks on Tipton County road

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two Central Indiana teenagers have died in a Tipton County car wreck. Tipton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:05 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road for a single-vehicle car crash, according to county coroner Bob Nichols. Upon arrival at the intersection, officers found that […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. Walk-in patient at Eskenazi The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. The only […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

