EVANSTON, ILL. – A short-handed DePaul men's basketball team could not find an answer against Northwestern Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats took an 83-45 win. Philmon Gebrewhit and Eral Penn led DePaul (6-6, 0-1 BIG EAST) with 11 points on the day. Gebrewhit was 2-of-3 from three-point range while Penn finished the night 5-of-9 with six boards. Northwestern's (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Chase Audige won the McGrath-Fisher Award, given to the MVP of the Northwestern/DePaul game. Audige finished with 28 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO