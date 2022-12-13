Read full article on original website
Daily Record
“Food is the ultimate history lesson”: Southern Colorado steel town stays connected to its Italian heritage
Vince Gagliano, a Pueblo native, refers to himself as a first-generation Italian-American and a fourth-generation grocer. Since 1921, his family has run Gagliano’s Italian Market & Deli at 1220 Elm St. — a Pueblo staple. The store’s customer base consists of community members and out-of-towners who’ve either heard of its glowing reputation or “want a piece of home.”
The Broadmoor Holiday Show is back!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor’s annual Holiday Show is back this December, and still has a few performances available for people to buy tickets for. Details for The Broadmoor Holiday Show The family-friendly dinner show is filled with festive performers including; Marcus Lovett and daughter Cathryn, Jim Salestrom, The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, Ken Miller, […]
Grab a bite at Brues Alehouse
Pueblo, Colo. — Brues Alehouse Brewing Company opened its doors to the morning show team to wrap up We are Pueblo week! Brues Alehouse features fresh craft beer, food made from scratch, and live music from around the world. Their brewing philosophy is European, primarily German, and their menu is curated from locally sourced ingredients. […]
Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
The History of the Pueblo Slopper: it’s messy
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and as we wrap up our We Are Pueblo coverage, we can’t talk about the Steel City without mentioning the famous Pueblo Slopper. But the history of the dish seems to be as messy as the Slopper itself. It’s the Steel City’s claim to food fame. Mayor Nick […]
coloradoexpression.com
Enjoy Bright Lights and Hot Cocoa with A Christmas Lights Tour Around Colorado Springs
The holiday season is here again, and there is no better way to celebrate than to take a Christmas Lights tour around Colorado Springs!. Timberline Landscaping is excited to announce their 10th Annual Christmas Lights Guide. Locals and visitors are invited to view the holiday lights using their free comprehensive and interactive map of more than 100 homes and businesses throughout the Colorado Springs area. This map spreads across 40 festive miles, with nearly 30 different coffee and cocoa shops to make stops along the way.
Taffy’s: serving up sweets to the city of Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) —Taffy’s has been in the Pueblo community for over 40 years, serving signature sweets like chocolate covered cinnamon bears, flavored popcorn, and ice cream. “It’s been here for about 42 years now. My parents and my aunt and uncle bought it back in 1981 from the Corsentino family,” said Jeff Connors, whose family owns […]
Firefighters on scene of working fire on Blue Vail Way
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working fire inside a building Sunday morning on Dec. 18. Crews responded following reports of the smell of smoke inside a building located at 7721 Blue Vail Way. CSFD determined that a smoldering pile of clothes in the basement was the […]
Pueblo woman's van full of food for the homeless recovered
The emotional rollercoaster hasn't stopped Shannon Smith from doing what she loves; giving back to the homeless community in Pueblo.
FOX21News.com
Weather for Christmas may be less ‘merry’ than in past
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! But is it weather-wise? This year may be a different story with extreme cold leading up to a warmer holiday. Through the week leading up to Christmas, we are tracking a big plunge in temperatures. Highs across Southern Colorado may be well below normal leading up to Christmas Day.
springsmag.com
Must-See Christmas Lights in Colorado Springs 2022
‘Tis the season for twinkling lights and festive decorations, and you know what that means: It’s time to get out on your holiday light tours. From traditional holiday displays to modern interactive light shows, there are plenty of spots throughout the city and Pikes Peak region that will put you in the holiday spirit.
We Are Pueblo: the coolest Library in Colorado
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Rawlings Public Library brings the community more than just books. Recent building renovations brought new technology, an interactive museum, a coffee shop, and meeting rooms to the library. “We added additional conference spaces because the library really sees itself as a community hub,” said Nick Potter, Director of Community Relations and […]
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
KKTV
WATCH: Standoff near downtown Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday) KKTV 11 News at 10 Saturday (Recurring) Family of Club Q shooting victim celebrates his life by looking for reasons to smile. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST. According to AAA, travel isn't slowing down, despite rising costs. Here's...
Westword
Hopes Are High for Cañon City's St. Cloud Hotel
You'll soon be able to belly up to a restored bar inside the historic St. Cloud Hotel at 631 Main Street in Cañon City, a town of 17,000 people largely known for its penitentiary industry. But hospitality could soon give prisons a run for their money. The St. Cloud...
FOX21News.com
Convenience store robbery on shasta drive
Two first year engineering classes at Mesa Ridge High School competed to build the best vending machine. Group A strep kills 2 children in the Denver metro. There have been 11 group A strep infections in children in the Denver metro area documented so far. Gabrielle Franklin reports. The Broadmoor...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County December 14, 2022 Edition
James Patrick Gray, date of birth July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park, Colorado was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
Will Colorado Springs see a white Christmas this year? Maybe, says forecaster
Could Colorado Springs see a white Christmas this year? Maybe, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Given Colorado Springs' poor historical odds of seeing snow on Christmas Day, any indication of flurries on Dec. 25 is noteworthy. According to the weather service, the last white Christmas — rigidly defined by the service as "over 0.5 inches of snow falling on Christmas Day with a least 1 inch (already) on the ground" — was in 1987. Before that, 1976.
Local elementary school converting to homeless housing
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Catholic Charities of Central Colorado is taking action to solve the homelessness issue plaguing the Colorado Springs community. What used to be an elementary school in the Hillside community will be turning into low-income affordable family housing. The classrooms of Helen Hunt Elementary School will be turned into over 20 multi-sized apartments, specifically for homeless […]
