Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Retiring BCPD Chief Jim Blocker reflects on 26 year law enforcement career in W. Michigan
You could say that Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker had been chasing a career in law enforcement long before he was ever sworn in. Blocker, who is retiring in January, saved a 4 year old boy from being hit by a drunk driver when he was volunteering at a Christian high school in New Mexico.
WWMT
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
WWMT
JBS USA contributes $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo capital campaign
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As part of their JBS Hometown Strong program, JBS USA gifted $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo's "Their Future Is In Your Hands" capital campaign, the company announced Thursday. The campaign, which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to raise $9...
WWMT
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
WWMT
Forum against gun violence takes place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 'Forum against Gun Violence in the Community' took place Saturday at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The forum was hosted by activist Asia Graham who wants to bring an end to gun violence. Growing up in Battle Creek, Graham said...
WWMT
Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on victim's face
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a suspended Western Michigan University football player attacked them for no apparent reason, according to court records. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for two counts of assault and battery against suspended WMU running back La’Darius Jefferson, 23, Wednesday for the alleged...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen dies day after being shot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old died at the hospital Saturday, a day after being shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are not identifying the victim until all family is notified. The shooting happened at Interfaith Homes around 4 p.m. on...
WWMT
Teenager suffers with life-threatening injuries in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting on Interfaith Boulevard, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Woodward Avenue in Kalamazoo, police said. Kalamazoo violence: Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on...
WWMT
One person injured in Cass County crash
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
WWMT
Gunshot fired outside roller rink, child taken into custody
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An argument outside a roller rink escalated to the point of a gunshot being fired Friday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A group of kids were arguing in the parking lot of Rollxscape on James Street when deputies responded around 9:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
WWMT
"We know this is a burden," Battle Creek cutting bus services during the holidays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, Battle Creek Transit is making several service cuts due to driver shortages. The city has six open bus driver positions they haven’t been able to fill, which accounts for 25% of their total driver pool. The city said the temporary changes include:
WWMT
Woman killed, hit by driver on I-94
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich — A woman was killed after being hit by a driver, while walking on Interstate 94, Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies said. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, near Verona Road outside Marshall. A 26 year old woman from Jackson died at the scene, deputies said. The...
WWMT
Multiple fire departments battle large commercial fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Mich. — Several fire departments responded to a large commercial building fire in Bangor early Saturday morning. A Bangor police officer was on patrol when he saw the fire at the Arlington Trading Post on M-43 near N. Center Street around 4:45 a.m. When Bangor responders arrived, the...
WWMT
Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
WWMT
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
WWMT
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
WWMT
K-Central caps of Jackson Classic with win over Saginaw
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's hard to believe Don would have wanted it any other way. Kalamazoo Christian held off a tough Saginaw team to come away with a 63-61 win in the closing game of the 17th annual Don Jackson Holiday Tournament Saturday, the final of five games on the day.
WWMT
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
WWMT
Woman & child dead after suspicious mobile home fire, causes of death under investigation
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a Saturday evening fire that investigators are now calling suspicious. The fire started just after 6 p.m. at a mobile home on Mt. Blanc Lane, just off Lake Michigan Drive near 48th Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
Comments / 0