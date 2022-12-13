Read full article on original website
Elle Fanning Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance in a Slinky LBD
From Mariah Carey’s waist-snatching look to Lizzo’s incredibly chaotic take, celebs everywhere have made it more than official: ‘Tis the season of the LBD. The latest star to slip into the effortless trend? None other than Elle Fanning, who wore a slinky version of the closet staple during a rare red carpet appearance.
AOL Corp
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'
Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
Margot Robbie Makes Babylon L.A. Premiere a Mother-Daughter Date Night — See the Sweet Photos
Sarie Kessler accompanied daughter Margot Robbie at the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon Margot Robbie is celebrating her new film with her mom. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar nominee, 32, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon with her mom, Sarie Kessler, by her side. The mother-daughter duo proudly posed on the red carpet wearing bright smiles and fashionable black gowns. Robbie's gown had a hooded top, showing her toned abdomen with an asymmetrical crossover in the front that complements its daring knee-length hem and fur-trimmed train. RELATED: Margot Robbie Is 'Going to...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach
Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach. As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019. For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, […]
Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
Kate Winslet broke Tom Cruise's underwater record by one minute while filming 'Avatar 2:' 'I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story'
Kate Winslet shared the details about training for "Avatar: The Way of the Water" with USA Today on Friday.
Viewers are calling new mystery thriller the 'best series' on Netflix 'hands down'
Netflix has a pretty good reputation for giving us shows that keep us on the edge of our seats, and its latest offering is no exception. Released on 17 November, 1899 is a historical thriller that's now being praised by viewers as the 'best series' on the streaming platform 'hands down'.
‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Recounts Busting Lenny With New Girlfriend – Things Got ‘Ugly,’ Larsa Said
Lisa Hocstein from 'RHOM' recounts what happened when she confronted Lenny's girlfriend at a club in May. She also shares how she really felt about those lavish house parties they threw.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Jennifer Lopez 'Deeply Saddened' By Death of 'World of Dance' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul," Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram Jennifer Lopez is paying tribute to her World of Dance costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death at age 40. The Marry Me star, 53, shared a series of photos with Boss and her fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo to Instagram, writing that she was keeping the star and his family, including wife Allison Holker Boss, in her thoughts. "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened," she wrote. "My heart breaks...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Watch "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Watch: Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast Reveals Where They'd Want to Travel Next. Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the Netflix...
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead At 40 — Details
Stephen "tWitch" Boss is dead at 40 after allegedly taking his own life.Around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, paramedics found the famed DJ lifeless in a Los Angeles hotel room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement sources.Prior to paramedics receiving the call for a medical emergency at the L.A. hotel, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's wife, Allison Holker Boss, frantically ran into an LAPD station and informed them she was worried because her husband left their home without his car – which she confirmed was something out of character for Boss, according to police insiders.ALLISON...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Blast Living In Nottingham Cottage As It Was 'Small With Low Ceilings'
During the second half of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 15, the two spoke about living in Nottingham Cottage — but they didn't have very kind things to say about their former home. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low...
Prince Harry Reveals 'Heartbreaking' Bombshell Agreement Prince William Broke: 'I'd Far Rather Get Destroyed'
Prince William broke a brotherly oath Prince Harry may never be able to forgive.In the latest episodes of Harry's tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he and his brother vowed to never trade negative press stories about one another with their respective offices.“William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” Harry explained during the fourth episode of Harry & Meghan, released Thursday, December 15.PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS HE WAS 'TERRIFIED' WHEN PRINCE WILLIAM 'SCREAMED & SHOUTED' AT...
Margot Robbie Lights Up The Babylon Red Carpet In Abs-Baring Dress (With A Hood!)
Margot Robbie shows off her abs-baring hooded dress at the Babylon red carpet premiere.
