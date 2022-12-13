During the second half of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Thursday, December 15, the two spoke about living in Nottingham Cottage — but they didn't have very kind things to say about their former home. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low...

4 DAYS AGO