ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves confirmed to Third Circuit Court of Appeals

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Supreme Court Justice steps down as part of a move up

In an expected move, Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has submitted her resignation to Governor John Carney. Montgomery-Reeves was confirmed on December 12, 2022, by the United States Senate to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. It's anticipated that President Biden will sign her commission to the court in...
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment

North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state voter ID requirement, finding that it was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose and violated the state’s constitution. Senate Bill 824 — which was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2018 over a veto from its Democratic governor — sought to implement a state…
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Biden to speak Friday at Delaware town hall on health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits

President Joe Biden will return to Delaware on Friday to participate in a town hall about recently signed legislation that expanded health care benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic substances. Biden will speak with veterans about the PACT Act at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy