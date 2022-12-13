Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves confirmed to Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Supreme Court Justice steps down as part of a move up
In an expected move, Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has submitted her resignation to Governor John Carney. Montgomery-Reeves was confirmed on December 12, 2022, by the United States Senate to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. It's anticipated that President Biden will sign her commission to the court in...
Supreme Court to resume issuing decisions in courtroom
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is restoring another pre-pandemic tradition, announcing decisions in a public session in the courtroom. Beginning in January, or whenever the first opinions of the term are ready, the justices will read summaries of their majority opinions from the bench, the court said Monday.
NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state voter ID requirement, finding that it was enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose and violated the state’s constitution. Senate Bill 824 — which was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature in 2018 over a veto from its Democratic governor — sought to implement a state…
Biden to speak Friday at Delaware town hall on health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits
President Joe Biden will return to Delaware on Friday to participate in a town hall about recently signed legislation that expanded health care benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and toxic substances. Biden will speak with veterans about the PACT Act at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center...
Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Failed To ‘Answer Basic Questions’ At His Misconduct Hearing
Rudy Giuliani allegedly lost his composure last week while appearing as the first witness in his own attorney-misconduct hearing. As reported by Business Insider, the former New York City mayor, 78, seemed unable to answer simple and straightforward questions from the opposing counsel, and frequently “veered off course.”. What...
Millville judge says career likely over for calling scheduling 'discriminatory'
MILLVILLE — City and state officials are saying little for now in response to a municipal court judge complaining on the court record of “discriminatory” scheduling for Hispanic defendants. Judge Jason D. Witcher, however, says he believes his career is finished. Witcher directed a statement go into...
GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked...
Comments / 4