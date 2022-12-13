ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Barbara Independent

Michelle Yeoh Receives SBIFF’s Highest Honor

Multi-talented Malaysian actress and skilled stuntwoman Michelle Yeoh has punched her way into peoples’ hearts, receiving the 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film on December 9 to kick off the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The event — which benefits SBIFF’s year-round educational programs — marks...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Home Page | Holiday Lights and Colorful Sights

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 11, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. What’s your holiday decor philosophy? 🙂 More is better, à la Clark Griswold, as shown above? Or subtle...

