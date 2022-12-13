Read full article on original website
Jennie Lee Radford
Jennie Lee Radford, 96, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven. She was born on June 16, 1926, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William Henery Stevens and Della Ora (Neel) Stevens. Jennie was a member of Covenant Church. She was also a member of the Cancer Survivor Group. Jennie enjoyed bowling. Jennie is survived by her sons, Timothy A. Radford and his wife, Donna of Fairmont, and Larry J. Radford and his wife, Diana of Baltimore, Maryland; her daughters, Barbara Wells of Fairmont, and Joyce Tucker and her husband, Dennis of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Stephanie Henthorn, Gregory Tucker, Jenna Conaway, Trevor Radford, Shawn Radford, Rachel Conciatori, and Suzanne Radford; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Larney J. Radford; her sisters, Bonnie Houghton, Juanita Radford, Julia Tatterson, and Elouise Mauller; her brothers, Jim Stevens, and Ken Stevens. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Josh Morgan, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Harold “Gene” Eugene Hebb
Harold “Gene” Eugene Hebb 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center. He was born on April 11, 1942, in Wadestown, WV; a son of the late Floyd Hebb and Vada (Jay) Hebb. Gene was a truck driver for General Delivery, W. S. Thomas Transfer and Pickup City for 50 plus years of service. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Gene is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce (Barr) Hebb of Fairmont; his son, Michael Hebb of Fairmont; his daughters, Diane Brady and her husband, Mark of Winter Park, Florida, Deana Corley of Virginia Beach, and Ruth Hebb of Fairmont; twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Rose Corder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the Secure Act’ impact on Roth beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Willard (Bill) Leroy Reger, Sr.
Willard (Bill) Leroy Reger, Sr, 81, of East Grafton Road/Crossroads Community of Fairmont passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. He was born October 22, 1941, to Alexander and Margaret (Knight) Reger. He was preceded in death by his parents, and all of his siblings. He was Christian by faith. Bill is survived by his friend, Judy Reger; his three children, Tammy Sue Six and her husband, Scott, Willard (Billy) Leroy Reger, Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, and Lisa Rebecca Pyles and her husband, Michael; his four grandchildren, Warren Jared and Garrett Mitchell Six, Hunter Allen Contraski, and Ciara Nicole Pyles; special friends, Amanda Dye and Gage Carlson; his beloved companion dog, Sugar Dale; and many nieces and nephews. Bill retied from Ketterings Bakery. His hobbies included small engine repair, growing huge gardens, hosting cook outs, and playing rousing spades card games where he would either “Sandbag” or go “10 for 2″. The family invites friends to come, remember him and share old stories on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 165 Meadowdale Road, Fairmont. A celebration of life planned at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Bobbie Conrad Keith
Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV. After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1946, he went...
Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68. Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for...
William A. Spears Jr.
Mr. William A. Spears Jr, 78 years of age passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle Spears. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Ann Maurer Spears on December 13, 1999.
Clarksburg Salvation Army receives special donation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salvation Army in received a special gift for the holidays Monday morning at their offices in Clarksburg. Antero Resources donated $2,000 to the organization’s food pantry. Major Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army said the donation comes at a good time. “It really helps...
Salem holds parade followed by Christmas in Depot Park
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The community gathered on Main Street in Salem for a Christmas parade. Different groups around the area came together to celebrate the holiday season. After the parade there was hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa, and live Christmas music for everyone to enjoy. Mayor of Salem...
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sincere and Samone from Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about festive fingernails, unique techniques they have, and tips for doing your own nails to make them festive. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
Man charged for breaking into Preston County home, stabbing man
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Preston County home and stabbed a man. Deputies were dispatched to a home on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta around midnight on Friday regarding a suspicious man trying to break in, according to a criminal complaint.
More than 2,600 graduate from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates participated in two Commencement ceremonies on Saturday. WVU President Gordon Gee encouraged the graduates to hold fast to values forged as Mountaineers and to tap into their unique strengths to live successful lives fueled by purpose. “Knowing who you...
WVU Fall 2022 Commencement preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 fall semester is at an end for West Virginia University students. While some will be continuing their schooling others will be finding a different hill to climb. Commencement for WVU is happening Saturday where more than 2,000 students will be taking the next steps...
Ski season kicks off at Canaan Valley
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The ski area at Canaan Valley Resort is officially open for the season. Crews spent weeks preparing the resort’s 47 trails, making sure the slopes were ready for opening weekend. Mark Moody, marketing coordinator, said thousands of people are expected over the first few...
Morgantown police warns of scam caller impersonating officers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department said they have received multiple reports of a scam caller impersonating officers. According to the MPD, the scam caller spoofed the department’s phone number and is trying to trick citizens out of money. Authorities said the phone calls are completely unwarranted,...
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
NCWV Airport sees record-breaking number of travelers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Recently, the North Central West Virginia Airport revealed that it had set a new record for most passengers in a calendar year. The announcement from CKB comes with the entire month of December still needing to be figured into the equation. Through 11 months, counting flights...
Drugs found near baby bottle, diapers, woman charged, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been charged after officers said they found drugs near a baby bottle and diapers. Officers were dispatched to a home on View Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday for a man who was unresponsive on the floor, according to a criminal complaint. While...
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
