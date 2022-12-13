The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy broke many of its own records in 2022, with the organization attributing its success to its volunteers, donors and sponsors. The organization, which helps maintain and organize events at Long Island City’s waterfront parks, removed more weeds this year than ever before (1,100 bags), hosted more runners at its LIC Waterfront 5K than in the past (1,400 participants), and held more than 100 free programs that drew thousands of visitors to the parks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO