Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Tablet & speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
Google is expected to announce its new tablet and its speaker dock in mid-2023, and yet both have just surfaced online. The Google Pixel Tablet and its speaker dock appeared on Facebook Marketplace. The Pixel Tablet & its speaker dock just appeared on Facebook Marketplace. Several images have been spotted....
Android Headlines
YouTube Music may let you create your own radio station
Along with playlists, albums, etc, you’re able to listen to curated radio stations on YouTube music. These are algorithmically curated collections of songs that are inspired by certain artists, moods, or inspiration. Soon, YouTube Music will let you create your own radio station, according to 9To5Google. This feature is...
Android Headlines
Download OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip wallpapers
You can now download the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip wallpapers, if you want. OPPO announced these two devices recently, as its new foldable smartphones. XDA Developers managed to get their hands on all the wallpapers, to share with us. The OPPO Find N2 comes with 14 wallpapers.
Android Headlines
Official OnePlus 11 teaser video confirms the phone's design
OnePlus has shared the very first OnePlus 11 teaser, and this short video basically confirms the phone’s design. It confirms that the leaks we’ve seen thus far are spot on. Both CAD-based renders that appeared a while back, and seemingly-official render that followed. Official OnePlus 11 teaser video...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy M13 & M23 5G get Android 13
Samsung is striking off a couple more budget Galaxy smartphones from its Android 13 update roadmap as it seeks to release the new Android version to all of its eligible devices before the end of the year. The Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M23 5G are the latest entrants to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update party.
Android Headlines
iFixit now has replacement parts for the Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro
Earlier this year, Google announced a partnership with iFixit, a company known for its comprehensive repair guides and high-quality repair parts for a variety of electronic devices. As part of the partnership, iFixit began carrying replacement parts for Google’s Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6, giving consumers a new option for obtaining replacement parts for their devices. But now, iFixit is offering replacement parts for Google’s latest devices, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
'Twitter for Android/iPhone' labels are now gone
About a month ago, Elon Musk announced that ‘Twitter for…’ labels will be gone in the near future. It has now happened, ‘Twitter for Android’, ‘Twitter for iPhone’, and ‘Twitter for Web’ labels are now gone. ‘Twitter for Android’ and ‘Twitter...
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard Will Have A February Launch
Not too long ago, we got our first glimpse at OnePlus’s newest joint venture. After a quick teaser, OnePlus finally hit us with the news that its first mechanical keyboard will launch in February next year. In case you don’t know what’s going on, OnePlus has a new partnership...
Android Headlines
Google Voice can now automatically switch between Wi-Fi & cellular connection
Google Voice is a popular communication platform that allows users to make and receive calls, as well as send and receive texts and voicemails, using a single phone number. Recently, Google Voice received a major update that is sure to improve the call performance for its users, called “intelligent network switching”.
Android Headlines
The 2023 Honda Accord will launch with Google app integration
The Android community is getting big news regarding the top trim of the coming 2023 Honda Accord. A recent report on this coming vehicle has it that it will support Google built-in integration. This feature will come standard on only the top trim of the coming Accord vehicle line-up. With...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
We’ve compared Google’s Pixel 7 handset to a number of iPhone devices thus far, including both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and even the older iPhone 13 duo. Most people do upgrade their phones every two years, though, so some of you probably have the iPhone 12 Pro in your possession. Well, if you’re thinking of moving to Android, you’re probably looking into Pixels as one of the options. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro.
Android Headlines
Save on Starbucks with the $60 Instant Solo Coffee Maker
Instead of going to Starbucks everyday for your morning coffee, why not get the Instant Solo Coffee Maker. It’s on sale for just $59.99 right now. Which is down from its regular price of $99.99. This coffee maker is from the maker of the Instant Pot. So you know...
Comments / 0