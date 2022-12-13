We’ve compared Google’s Pixel 7 handset to a number of iPhone devices thus far, including both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and even the older iPhone 13 duo. Most people do upgrade their phones every two years, though, so some of you probably have the iPhone 12 Pro in your possession. Well, if you’re thinking of moving to Android, you’re probably looking into Pixels as one of the options. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

