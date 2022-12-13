Read full article on original website
'We're afraid' | Charlotte neighbors concerned about speeding amid dog park damage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel along Shamrock Drive and the people who live in the area will say there’s a troubling pattern. Speeding cars cause crashes. Liz Monterrey says since moving here last February, she’s witnessed at least three cars plowing into the neighborhood dog park. And as a pup parent, she says these continued crashes are creating fear.
He thought Duke Energy was only cutting down five trees; the utility cleared hundreds
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — If your trees are threatening power lines, the electric company can take them down, but while crews are at it, they may also clear everything else around them without your knowledge. Jim Oliver of Lake Wylie learned that the hard way. "I was ticked off,"...
Holiday travel in full swing at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday travel at Charlotte Douglas Airport is off to a busy start the week before Christmas. According to airport officials, they serve around 66,000 passengers daily. That number, they told WCNC, will be closer to 71,000 on peak days. They said, through January 2, they only forecast December 24, 25 and 31 to be slower days. Otherwise, they expect large crowds the rest of the time.
WCNC
'I was ticked off': Duke Energy clears hundreds of trees from man's property
A South Carolina man knew Duke Energy needed to clear five trees for a transmission line. They cleared hundreds without telling him.
I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash.
WCNC
Celebrate North Carolina's natural diversity during the Year of the Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign. This year-long celebration seeks to bring attention to the numerous outdoor recreational attractions and networks of diverse trails that North Carolina has to offer. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'They are absolutely essential' | Charlotte group warns traffic will 'double' unless leaders act
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit that promotes "smart growth" is encouraging city leaders to prioritize transit in 2023. "By 2040, so just 17 years from now, we could have double the number of daily vehicle trips, double the number of cars out on our roads," Meg Fencil, Director of Engagement and Impact at Sustain Charlotte, said.
'Something to keep an eye on': Brad Panovich tracking possibility of snow next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a favorable pattern for wintry weather in the Charlotte area next week, including the possibility of snow before Christmas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking models that indicate the Carolinas could see some wintry precipitation next week. In following his rules for winter weather forecasting, Panovich says we're now within the 7-10 range that allows for some more accurate predictions and agreement between models. It's not until we're within 3-5 days of a storm that it becomes pretty clear what type of storm it will be, whether it's snow, ice or sleet.
The Charlotte Douglas Airport says the holiday rush is on
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport says they're preparing for the holiday crowds for the remainder of the month. As they prepare for thousands of extra fliers, they’re encouraging gun owners to double-check their bags. This comes after Charlotte Douglas hit a record high for firearms found...
Sign falls onto I-77, causing major backups near Carowinds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. All lanes have since reopened. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of...
Stanly County natural gas outage could last until Friday
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of Piedmont Natural Gas customers in Stanly County could be without service until Friday due to a gas line that was damaged by a contractor, the company announced Wednesday afternoon. About 3,000 customers in Albemarle, Aquadale, Norwood and Oakboro are without service due to...
WCNC
NC health leaders worried about COVID-19 as respiratory viruses spread
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we travel to gather with family and friends for the holidays, you may want to take a moment and make sure you aren't bringing COVID-19 or the flu along with you. Health experts have been sounding the alarm about the "tripledemic" for some time, with...
Charlotte police investigating homicide in North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a deadly weapon call along...
Pedestrian dies after collision in southeast Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died Thursday evening after what paramedics said was a collision in southeast Charlotte. Medic said it responded along Sardis Road North near Monroe Road around 8 p.m. Two people were hurt in the collision, with Medic declaring one dead at the scene. The second patient was taken to a local hospital to have minor injuries treated.
Gas main break causes multiple Stanly County school closures today, officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Some schools in Stanly County will be closed Wednesday after a gas main break, Stanly County Communications announced Wednesday morning. According to officials, the gas main break was caused by a third-party contractor working on Barbee’s Grove Rd off Highway 138 in the Oakboro-Aquadale area and happened Tuesday afternoon.
Part of Brookshire Boulevard temporarily closed due to railroad repairs. Here's what you need to know
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of Brookshire Boulevard is scheduled to close Monday night to perform scheduled railroad maintenance. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. CSX Railroad crews will be replacing railroad ties at the crossing, then resurfacing the road. According...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
Officials investigating north Charlotte house fire that was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a house fire they said was intentionally set in north Charlotte. Roughly 30 firefighters battled the blaze for 20 minutes along Hewitt Drive, not far from West Sugar Creek Road, officials said. Firefighters said they believe the fire was set intentionally.
CMS Board of Education to hold special meeting to discuss interim superintendent contract
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider the contract for an interim superintendent, the district announced. The special virtual meeting will include the board considering the approval of an interim superintendent contract, as well as the approval of the...
Salvation Army shelter in Gastonia opens as cold weather moves in
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Salvation Army in Gastonia will open its doors at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday morning and they say it’s something they say they’ll continue to do every night the forecast drops below 32 degrees or below. The Salvation Army has worked...
WCNC
