Monroe, NC

WCNC

Holiday travel in full swing at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday travel at Charlotte Douglas Airport is off to a busy start the week before Christmas. According to airport officials, they serve around 66,000 passengers daily. That number, they told WCNC, will be closer to 71,000 on peak days. They said, through January 2, they only forecast December 24, 25 and 31 to be slower days. Otherwise, they expect large crowds the rest of the time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Something to keep an eye on': Brad Panovich tracking possibility of snow next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a favorable pattern for wintry weather in the Charlotte area next week, including the possibility of snow before Christmas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking models that indicate the Carolinas could see some wintry precipitation next week. In following his rules for winter weather forecasting, Panovich says we're now within the 7-10 range that allows for some more accurate predictions and agreement between models. It's not until we're within 3-5 days of a storm that it becomes pretty clear what type of storm it will be, whether it's snow, ice or sleet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Charlotte Douglas Airport says the holiday rush is on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport says they're preparing for the holiday crowds for the remainder of the month. As they prepare for thousands of extra fliers, they’re encouraging gun owners to double-check their bags. This comes after Charlotte Douglas hit a record high for firearms found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sign falls onto I-77, causing major backups near Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 were backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. All lanes have since reopened. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto the southbound lanes of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Stanly County natural gas outage could last until Friday

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of Piedmont Natural Gas customers in Stanly County could be without service until Friday due to a gas line that was damaged by a contractor, the company announced Wednesday afternoon. About 3,000 customers in Albemarle, Aquadale, Norwood and Oakboro are without service due to...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating homicide in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a deadly weapon call along...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian dies after collision in southeast Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died Thursday evening after what paramedics said was a collision in southeast Charlotte. Medic said it responded along Sardis Road North near Monroe Road around 8 p.m. Two people were hurt in the collision, with Medic declaring one dead at the scene. The second patient was taken to a local hospital to have minor injuries treated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

