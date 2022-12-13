CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a favorable pattern for wintry weather in the Charlotte area next week, including the possibility of snow before Christmas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is tracking models that indicate the Carolinas could see some wintry precipitation next week. In following his rules for winter weather forecasting, Panovich says we're now within the 7-10 range that allows for some more accurate predictions and agreement between models. It's not until we're within 3-5 days of a storm that it becomes pretty clear what type of storm it will be, whether it's snow, ice or sleet.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO