ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicknell, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Holiday tradition returns at The Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to The Meadows on Saturday. The shopping center hosted nearly 100 vendors for the event. Lora Stultz, who works as a vendor selling the art of her fiance for Atomic Monster Art, said vendors have built a community at the event over the years.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Catholic Charities provides 300 hams ahead of Christmas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Christmas gets closer, one local organization did what it could to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. Catholic Charities handed out 300 hams, along with other items, at its monthly “bread and produce,” distribution event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
OWEN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy