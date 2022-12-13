ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

South Lyon captures first-ever Oakland County wrestling title

OXFORD —‌ It took just one minute and five seconds for South Lyon senior Benny Leece to pin his opponent and claim the 190-pound championship at Saturday’s Oakland County Championships at Oxford High School. And he one-upped that effort after the match. Leece needed just seconds to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Teachers wanted: Michigan works to address teacher shortage

Dave Riley can remember a time when job fairs for the education sector were filled with young teachers hoping to secure a position at one of the schools in attendance. Now the opposite is true. Hundreds of schools with openings are now working to recruit teachers. “It’s just crazy,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

OCC adds new 3-D technology

Groundbreaking digital technology to study human anatomy and physiology used by medical schools and other institutions will soon be available to students at Oakland Community College. OCC’s Science Department has recently acquired a technologically advanced 3D visualization system called Anatomage Table, which allows for exploration and learning of anatomy exactly...
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling

A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
MICHIGAN STATE

