Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albuquerque police: Party shooting leaves 1 dead
Homicide investigators are currently looking into the shooting.
SWAT responds to scene in NE Albuquerque Sunday morning
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the SWAT team was called early Sunday morning.
Albuquerque man arrested for gun, narcotic crimes
A man was arrested on a warrant Thursday.
Albuquerque Police say there’s 67,000 active warrants in Bernalillo County, ask legislators for help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say there are almost 5,000 active felony and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in Bernalillo County. And Police Chief Harold Medina claims that officers are probably letting some with outstanding warrants walk free, due to a backlog. In a letter to state legislators, Medina is now asking for targeted help. […]
New Mexico man convicted, sentenced for molesting children
The alleged abuse came to light in 2020.
Albuquerque woman warns of stolen decorations
You might want to think twice about leaving your decorations out. One woman shares her experience.
1 charged for fatal ATV hit-and-run in Los Lunas
Police made an arrest and identified the victim.
KOAT 7
Police seek masked man, respond to homicide and investigate crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate acts of violence and a high-speed motor vehicle crash kept Albuquerque Police Department officers busy Friday night and Saturday afternoon. A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by APD in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE.
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
Albuquerque police: Man spotted with stolen car arrested
An Albuquerque man is charged with receiving a stolen car.
KOAT 7
Fatal shooting prompts Albuquerque police to call Homicide Unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died and no suspects have yet been identified after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon at a residence on Coal Avenue NW. The shooting victim was dead when police arrived, and the APD Homicide Unit was called...
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
KRQE News 13
Man accused of Albuquerque double homicide pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a double homicide was arraigned Friday. Jayme Olson, 27, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August near Lomas and I-25. Witnesses say Olson’s girlfriend got into a fight with Amaya, then shot her and Jurado. Friday, Olson pleads not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. He is already being held until trial.
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
KOAT 7
Sandia Labs to conduct controlled explosives test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia National Labs will conduct a controlled test of explosives during the day on Friday. Sandia Labs says they will test 300 pounds of explosives on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lab officials say black smoke, dust...
KOAT 7
Police ask public to avoid area where masked assailant seen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by the Albuquerque Police Department in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE. The man was wearing a black jacket and khaki pants...
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT response in Santa Fe
Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home.
KVIA
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
Comments / 0