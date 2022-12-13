ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

ERPD Arrests December 12-18

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tennessee man captured in Glasgow after investigation

GLASGOW — A Tennessee man has been arrested in Glasgow on several charges relating to a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins. Detectives with Glasgow Police started investigating Isaac D. Adkisson, 19, alongside the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. He used to live in Dickson, Tenn., and was allegedly involved in multiple crimes near Christian County, police said.
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found

The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee

Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
Missing teen found again after going missing twice

A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville

A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Playful puppy is looking for a new home

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
