12-19 Charleston Officials Meet for DecemberCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-17 "Grinches" Swindle Our PackagesCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the GroundCharleston News BreakCharleston, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
WTVCFOX
Cleveland man arrested in Collegedale for "felony amount" of meth, fentanyl and marijuana
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A Cleveland, Tennessee man was arrested in Collegedale Thursday after police say they found a "felony amount" of drugs in his vehicle. According to the Collegedale Police Department, William Duncan was pulled over for an equipment violation near the Arby's off Lee Highway. During the traffic...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wcluradio.com
Tennessee man captured in Glasgow after investigation
GLASGOW — A Tennessee man has been arrested in Glasgow on several charges relating to a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins. Detectives with Glasgow Police started investigating Isaac D. Adkisson, 19, alongside the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. He used to live in Dickson, Tenn., and was allegedly involved in multiple crimes near Christian County, police said.
wcyb.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
wvlt.tv
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
The Morristown Hamblen Humanity Society has been closed since Thursday after puppies showed symptoms of parvo. A recovery effort is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a 61-year-old kayaker disappeared underwater. Hundreds of people place wreaths veteran's headstones. Updated: 5 hours ago. More than 8,000 wreaths were...
k105.com
Remains of Whitley Co. woman missing since Feb. 2018 found in Tennessee
Human remains found in Tennessee have been identified as a woman who went missing from Williamsburg nearly six years ago. The skeletal remains of Laura A. Anderson, 37, who went missing from Whitley County in February 2018, were discovered in Cleveland, Tennessee, Sunday night, according to The News Journal. Cleveland is about 150 south of Williamsburg (the towns are connected by I-75). The remains were discovered by children riding four-wheelers.
WATE
Missing teen found again after going missing twice
A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice. Missing teen found again after going missing twice. A missing teen has been located according to the TBI. Donovan Smith, 15, was found on Thursday after going missing twice.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
KSNB Local4
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
WAAY-TV
Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville
A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
WATE
Playful puppy is looking for a new home
Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile
FOX NEWS – An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
wvlt.tv
‘We are not going to stop:’ Investigation continues after missing Kentucky woman found dead in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WYMT) - A body found this past weekend in Tennessee was that of a woman who went missing out of Williamsburg nearly five years ago. Chattanooga CBS affiliate WDEF reported a body found in a wooded area near Cleveland, Tennessee Sunday evening was identified as Laura Anderson. The...
Human remains found in Tennessee identified as Kentucky woman
On Dec. 4, police received a tip of possible human remains in a wooded area in Cleveland, Tennessee. Those remains have now been identified.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
wvlt.tv
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
East Tennessee restaurants open on Christmas
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas? Instead of finding out your favorite place is closed once you get there, check out this list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Tennessee!
