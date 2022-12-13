Read full article on original website
CENTIER BANK DONATES ‘PATHWAY TO PURPOSE’ ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP TO PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Centier Bank donated a $26,000 scholarship to Purdue University Northwest on Giving Tuesday called the Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship contributes toward annual undergraduate scholarship for students enrolled in the College of Business that are majoring in accounting or finance and demonstrate a financial need.
Allegius Credit Union donates toys and hope to underprivileged families during holiday season
Christmas spirit radiated from the staff at Allegius Credit Union on Thursday, Dec. 15 as toys were carefully packed and collected by the Allegius team and members of Marine Toys for Tots of Porter, Starke, and Jasper County. Allegius has been working with Toys for Tots for 10 years, and...
Board-certified OBGYN joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Valentin Drezaliu, MD, a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Drezaliu completed his training at Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. His residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.
PNW staff members’ startup recognized by Indiana Economic Development Corporation
Plantennas may be a startup, but co-founders Mont Handley and Alexandra (AJ) Moran are not new to entrepreneurship. Plantennas is a solution that helps them realize significant labor cost savings and increase supply chain transparency. Handley, a previous “Shark Tank” winner, is also the entrepreneur-in-residence at the Purdue University Northwest...
Bartholomew Funeral Home: A second home for brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard
Brothers Chris and Kyle Newhard never imagined they’d follow in their dad’s footsteps and join the funeral industry. They’d spent most of their lives around Bartholomew Funeral Home helping out their dad and getting some work experience during their summers, but careers?. That was something else entirely.
Purdue Northwest’s OLS Pathway Program Seeks To Bring About A New Age of Industry Professionals
Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Organizational Leadership and Supervision (OLS) Pathway Program, created in collaboration with the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF) and partner Tonn and Blank Construction, offers working industry professionals the opportunity to obtain an OLS bachelor of science degree to gain a competitive career advantage. Working alongside the...
Mommy’s Little Piggy Eating Contest
Contestants are challenged to eat mashed potatoes face first in this hysterical annual event. Hammond, Ind. (December 2022) – The “Mommy’s Little Piggy'' mashed potato eating contest will feature plates mounded with mashed potatoes and contestants of different age groups showing “how the piggies eat.” On Saturday, December 17, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will host the contest that pays tribute to Warner Bros.’ holiday favorite A Christmas Story. In a classic scene from the film, Mrs. Parker devises a plan to ensure an uncooperative Randy finishes his supper, and much to Mr. Parker’s dismay, she asks Randy to show her “how the piggies eat” and soon he is giggling and devouring his potatoes face first.
Purdue University Northwest announces new dean of the College of Business
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is pleased to announce Rachel Clapp-Smith will serve as the Teddy Jacobi Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Clapp-Smith was selected through a national search process. Clapp-Smith has served as interim dean of the PNW College of Business since February 2022. She...
Community Healthcare System Hospitals earn Accolades for Infant, Maternal Care
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center again have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal health by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA). The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster has received the Hospital of Distinction Award for 2022. The...
Purdue Northwest Baja Racing Captures Third Place Award at National Competition
Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Baja Racing student organization placed third nationally in the sales presentation competition of the Society of Automotive Engineers International’s (SAE) Baja Arizona competition in fall 2022, hosted near Tucson. The award is the highest earned to date in the sales presentation event. The presentation...
PNW honey bees produce 650 pounds of honey in second year
The latest buzz from Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is the 650 pounds of honey harvested from the apiaries on the Hammond and Westville campuses and at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. This year’s honey yield, which tripled last year’s harvest, stands at 480 pounds with an additional 170 pounds expected...
Crown Point to Honor Fallen Heroes During Wreaths Across America Ceremony
The Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the City of Crown Point will honor fallen heroes this weekend by placing wreaths on their graves at the Historic Maplewood and Maplewood Memorial cemeteries. The Wreaths Across America Ceremony will begin at noon this Saturday,...
Four Winds Casinos’ 2022 Gingerbread Display spreads Christmas cheer like never before
Each year, to celebrate the holiday season, the pastry team at Four Winds Casinos in New Buffalo, Mich. creates a magnificent gingerbread house display for the casino’s front entrance. Guests get to enjoy something unique and fun: a Christmas train, a gigantic castle, or a cute little Christmas village. However, this year’s Whoville from "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" might be the cutest and most intricate display yet.
