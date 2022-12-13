The Columbia Falls planning board unanimously voted to send a positive recommendation for a 47-acre subdivision preliminary plat to city council. The Dec. 13 meeting drew a number of community members in person, surpassing the capacity of the meeting room and leaving several people crowded into the hallway outside. The development, called Tamarack Meadows, was proposed by Schellinger Construction with technical assistance by Carver Engineering, and would include 103 lots located on the northwest edge of the Meadow Lake Golf Course.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO