Montana State

NBCMontana

Mountain lion hunting to close in 2 areas

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced mountain lion hunting will close in two units Saturday. The following areas to close a half an hour after sunset are:. Hunting district 102 for male mountain lions, except for limited special license holders. HD 121 for all mountain lions,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP opens grant applications for community pond program

MISSOULA, Mont. — Grant applications are now open for anyone interested in funding to construct or improve a community fishing pond. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will award a total of $100,000 in funding for projects on ponds that offer public fishing access. FWP released the following information:. Groups...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Amazon facility under construction in Missoula area

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new Amazon facility under construction west of Missoula is expected to create more than 100 jobs when it opens. The 72,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 9121 Cartage Road. Gov. Greg Gianforte made the announcement Friday. The governor's office released the following information:. Governor Greg...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montanans should be prepared for damaging floods caused by ice jams

Bozeman, Mont — Ice jams are already popping up in the Treasure State, and forecasters say damaging floods caused by ice jams are something Montanans need to be prepared for. “They normally are caused by, you know, a prolonged period of cold temperatures, and usually, to get a significant...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week

A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
MONTANA STATE

