Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Mountain lion hunting to close in 2 areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced mountain lion hunting will close in two units Saturday. The following areas to close a half an hour after sunset are:. Hunting district 102 for male mountain lions, except for limited special license holders. HD 121 for all mountain lions,...
NBCMontana
FWP opens grant applications for community pond program
MISSOULA, Mont. — Grant applications are now open for anyone interested in funding to construct or improve a community fishing pond. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will award a total of $100,000 in funding for projects on ponds that offer public fishing access. FWP released the following information:. Groups...
NBCMontana
Amazon facility under construction in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new Amazon facility under construction west of Missoula is expected to create more than 100 jobs when it opens. The 72,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 9121 Cartage Road. Gov. Greg Gianforte made the announcement Friday. The governor's office released the following information:. Governor Greg...
NBCMontana
Montanans should be prepared for damaging floods caused by ice jams
Bozeman, Mont — Ice jams are already popping up in the Treasure State, and forecasters say damaging floods caused by ice jams are something Montanans need to be prepared for. “They normally are caused by, you know, a prolonged period of cold temperatures, and usually, to get a significant...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel over the weekend & into next week
A few isolated snow showers are sticking around across portions of western Montana, but they are slowly diminishing. Overnight lows will fall to mainly the single digits across western Montana. Snow will begin to move into northwest Montana by tomorrow afternoon. Sunday will feature the best chance for snow, mainly...
NBCMontana
Busy weather pattern begins tonight with snow & cold; travel impacts into next week likely
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through noon Monday for the West Glacier Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, 2 to 5 inches West Glacier. Northeast winds up to 35 mph blowing snow and reducing visibilities. Bitterly cold wind chill values of -15 to -30 degrees expected Sunday morning and Monday morning.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold, winter storm to impact holiday travel
WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through 11 AM Monday for the West Glacier Region. Dangerously cold wind chills, blowing snow and snow expected. Gusty northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will cause blowing snow and low visibility. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
NBCMontana
Thieves using legal technology that helps them unlock your car and Wi-Fi
NORMAN, OKLA. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man is warning residents there about technology that allows thieves to unlock your car or access your Wi-Fi. He says someone who lives nearby has been hitting up cars – that residents swore they had locked – using legally purchased technology.
Comments / 0