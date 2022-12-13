ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pass City Receives $3,500 Grant from Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund

SOUTH PASS CITY – The Friends of South Pass and South Pass City State Historic Site are excited to announce a grant award in the amount of $3,500 from The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund. Matching funds are being contributed by the Friends for an upcoming project to expand the exhibition capacity in the Ervin Store.
Riverton Ice Skating Rink Closed for the Time Being… Ice conditions not suitable

The City of Riverton announced over the weekend that the ice skating rink located in Tonkin Stadium is closed until further notice because the rink is not suited for skating at this time. According to a City of Riverton Facebook Post, between the warm weather over the past weekend and the 12” of snow that fell last week, the rink turned to slush which then froze and created an uneven, rough surface. The parks crew has attempted to resolve the issues; however, the ice has now cracked as it was not completely frozen.
Commissioners to Host Reception for Outgoing Chairman Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners will host a reception for outgoing Chairman Travis Becker at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec.20th (not 10 p.m. as stated in the agenda). The only items of business include the close-out of the Country Acres Road project north of Riverton and a report on the costs of the General Election. The agenda is copied below:
