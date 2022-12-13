The City of Riverton announced over the weekend that the ice skating rink located in Tonkin Stadium is closed until further notice because the rink is not suited for skating at this time. According to a City of Riverton Facebook Post, between the warm weather over the past weekend and the 12” of snow that fell last week, the rink turned to slush which then froze and created an uneven, rough surface. The parks crew has attempted to resolve the issues; however, the ice has now cracked as it was not completely frozen.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO