Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Riverton Man Who Shot Friend In Head Gets New Trial Because Police Botched Miranda Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man convicted of second-degree murder for mercy-killing his best friend can receive a new trial, after the Wyoming Supreme Court determined much of the man’s confession invalid. A trial jury convicted Mario Mills in March 2021, stemming from the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Black Female Disabled Christian Wyoming Prison Warden Sues, Alleges Discrimination In Firing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The first African American female warden to serve the Wyoming Department of Corrections is suing the prisons system for firing her, claiming her termination stemmed from her race, sex and from trying to investigate an alleged marital affair within her staff.
Stebner to be Circuit Court Judge for Ninth Judicial District
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Daniel Stebner to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Fremont County. The post Stebner to be Circuit Court Judge for Ninth Judicial District appeared first on Local News 8.
sweetwaternow.com
South Pass City Receives $3,500 Grant from Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund
SOUTH PASS CITY – The Friends of South Pass and South Pass City State Historic Site are excited to announce a grant award in the amount of $3,500 from The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund. Matching funds are being contributed by the Friends for an upcoming project to expand the exhibition capacity in the Ervin Store.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Ice Skating Rink Closed for the Time Being… Ice conditions not suitable
The City of Riverton announced over the weekend that the ice skating rink located in Tonkin Stadium is closed until further notice because the rink is not suited for skating at this time. According to a City of Riverton Facebook Post, between the warm weather over the past weekend and the 12” of snow that fell last week, the rink turned to slush which then froze and created an uneven, rough surface. The parks crew has attempted to resolve the issues; however, the ice has now cracked as it was not completely frozen.
wrrnetwork.com
Commissioners to Host Reception for Outgoing Chairman Tuesday
The Fremont County Commissioners will host a reception for outgoing Chairman Travis Becker at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec.20th (not 10 p.m. as stated in the agenda). The only items of business include the close-out of the Country Acres Road project north of Riverton and a report on the costs of the General Election. The agenda is copied below:
Comments / 2