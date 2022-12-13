Read full article on original website
Pregnant Kate Chastain Says She Will Raise Her Baby 'Solo': 'I'm Happy to Do It Alone'
The Below Deck alumna stopped by Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she opened up about her pregnancy news Kate Chastain made a surprise visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, hours after the news broke that she is pregnant with her first baby. The Below Deck alumna, 39, stopped by the long-running Bravo late-night series after Cohen gave her the show's coveted "Mazel of the Day." "I'm so happy for you," Cohen, himself a father of two, told her. "You're going to...
TODAY.com
Kate Hudson was asked if she wants a 4th kid. Here’s how she responded
Kate Hudson was 23 when she welcomed her first child. “I’ve been having children my entire life,” Hudson, 43, told Byrdie. “I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details
Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
Watch George Clooney Mouth ‘Wow’ as He Sees Julia Roberts Wearing Dress With His Face on It at Kennedy Honors
What a moment! George Clooney was caught by surprise when his pal Julia Roberts took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered with his pictures. Us Weekly got an exclusive first look at the moment the 61-year-old, who was honored at the soiree, noticed the fashionable tribute during the ceremony […]
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
Margot Robbie's Mom Joined Her on the Red Carpet, and People Cannot Believe How Similar They Look
Margot Robbie stepped out on the red carpet with her mother at the premiere of her latest film, Babylon, and sent the internet into meltdown. Fans were shocked by the uncanny similarity between the 32-year-old Academy Award-nominee and her 65-year-old physiotherapist mother following their appearance at the Los Angeles premiere.
Mick Jagger’s Youngest Son, Deveraux, Looks Nearly Identical to the Singer in New Photos
Based on some new photos, the youngest son of Mick Jagger looks a lot like his father these days. The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son’s sixth birthday recently. His name is Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He was born back in 2016. Jagger is 79 while Hambrick is 35. Turning 6 years old is putting the young boy with some locks like his famous father.
Calling In Backup! Kate Hudson Sought Out Tom Cruise For Skydiving Advice After Her Son Expressed Interest
When Kate Hudson's son Ryder said he wanted to skydive, the actress knew exactly the A-list star to call — Tom Cruise! The Almost Famous alum revealed during a chat with Glen Powell for Variety's "Actors on Actors" that she dialed up the Top Gun hunk to get advice about her 18-year-old jumping out of an airplane. "My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself," Hudson, 43, told the Set It Up star. "He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it."ALL IN THE FAMILY!...
Harry and Meghan had my sympathies. Now I just want them to stop.
I had no intention of watching the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” the first three episodes of which dropped Dec. 8. Though the former royal couple had my sympathy, they didn’t deserve more of my attention. At least, that’s what I told myself. My vow not...
Channing Tatum Says There's 'No Words' to Process Death of Magic Mike Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The dancer, DJ and actor died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40 Channing Tatum is sharing his grief, following the sudden death of his former costar, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. "I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this," Tatum, 42, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the late star who died via suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. "There is just so much… I don't know where to begin." "I love you," he added....
Khloe Kardashian Coyly Admits to Not Liking Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Dress: ‘It Was Fine’
Not a fan! Khloé Kardashian thinks sister Kourtney Kardashian said yes to the wrong dress for her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. The Good American founder, 38, shared her thoughts on the gown during an episode of Vanity Fair's "Lie Detector" YouTube series alongside her big sister. In the clip, which was shared on […]
Katie Holmes was mocked for her Y2K fashion moment, but her stylist says it was fun
Katie Holmes made an appearance at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday.
Jada Pinkett Smith Mourns 'Generous' Magic Mike XXL Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'My Heart Aches'
"We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike," Jada Pinkett Smith recalled of working with costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Jada Pinkett Smith remembers former costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss as "kind and generous." The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide at age 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday. Among the celebrities paying tribute to the dancer was Pinkett Smith, 51, who worked with him on the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL. "I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone,"...
pethelpful.com
Little Girl Tries to Convince Horse to Take a Selfie in Funny Video
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The joyful innocence of childhood is such a treat to experience, but it's just as magical to watch your child living their own life to the fullest. Just ask @alyciacannell, who caught a glimpse of her daughter trying to convince her horse to take a selfie with her. The young girl had just gotten her first digital. phone, according to the video's caption, so of course, she needed a selfie with her best bud.
