Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Related
Ohio man is sentenced to life behind bars for his role in family massacre of 8
A man was sentenced to life behind bars, with no hope of parole, on Monday for his role in the killings of eight members of an Ohio family whose lives were "cruelly taken" one night in 2016. George Wagner IV stood, looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as Pike...
Connecticut college basketball player shot dead at New Jersey nature preserve
A Connecticut college basketball star was fatally shot over the weekend at a New Jersey nature preserve, according to officials. Phil Urban, a 6-foot-6 forward at Post University in Connecticut, was shot in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, about 30 miles away from his native Manalapan Township. Urban, 20,...
6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home
Arkansas State Police arrested two people, including the boy's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, after the remains were found. WMC's Walter Murphy reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested
The mother and stepfather of Madalina Cojocari are accused of failing to report her disappearance to authorities. WCNC's Austin Walker reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
New York bans pet stores from selling dogs, cats, rabbits
New York on Thursday, Dec. 15, became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”. The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes effect...
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 18th)
January 6th panel finalizing plans to refer criminal charges for former President Trump, State of emergency declared at Texas border and Famous Iranian actress arrested.Dec. 19, 2022.
Tennessee man identified as illegally entering Capitol through window on Jan. 6
A Tennessee man was identified as the fourth individual to break into the Capitol and enter through its windows during the Jan. 6 riots. Edward Kelley was arrested on allegations that he assaulted a law enforcement officer during the riots. WBIR's Katelyn Keenehan report.Dec. 17, 2022.
Human heart found in Tennessee salt stockpile
Police hope DNA will help identify who the heart found in a Tennessee Department of Transportation salt barn came from. WSMV's Michael Warrick reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
Alabama inmate 'baked to death' in prison cell 'hotter than three hells,' federal lawsuit says
An Alabama inmate died after being “baked” to death in a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” his family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit. Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, in the mental health ward at...
NBC News
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
Here are the races where Bankman-Fried's donations mattered most
Disgraced former crypto CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried is now facing a slew of charges related to both fraud and campaign finance violations, charges that cast a shadow over the tens of millions of dollars he injected into the American political system this cycle. There's still not an exact picture of how...
'How dare he?' New Hampshire seethes at Biden's planned changes to the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Former Vice President Mike Pence sat in a historic, luxury hotel for a GOP women’s event in this seaside town on Monday. In recent weeks, he's been in demand to talk about his new book, drop details about Donald Trump or tease his own potential presidential run.
GOP states ask the Supreme Court to maintain Trump-era immigration policy
WASHINGTON — Republican-led states on Monday asked the Supreme Court to retain a Trump-era immigration policy implemented during the pandemic to allow asylum-seekers to be quickly turned away at the border. The 19 states led by Arizona and Louisiana announced they have filed an emergency application at the high...
NBC News
Hutchinson on DeSantis' Covid skepticism: 'We shouldn't undermine science'
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) responds to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s recent Covid skepticism, telling Chuck Todd, "We are not good as a society … if we diminish the facts."Dec. 18, 2022.
Human heart is found by workers making brine at Tennessee Department of Transportation salt facility, officials say
A human heart was found in Tennessee by workers making brine, prompting a law enforcement investigation to determine the organ’s origins, state officials said. Workers found the heart Thursday at a state Department of Transportation salt facility in McEwen, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. McEwen is about 60...
Asa Hutchinson says he’ll decide 2024 run early next year: Trump has ‘accelerated everyone’s time frame’
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, an outspoken Republican critic of former President Donald Trump, said Sunday that Trump’s early 2024 re-election announcement has fast-tracked potential GOP challengers’ time frames for declaring their own bids. In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Hutchinson said Trump has “accelerated everyone’s...
NBC News
563K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0