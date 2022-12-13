ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man arrested for attempted murder in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — On Friday, a man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Franklin nearly three weeks ago. On Nov. 29, police say they got a report of a vehicle being hit by bullets while in use. The police department didn't say if the driver was hurt or where the shooting happened.
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. 1 shot in Portsmouth with life-threatening injuries. A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Portsmouth Boulevard. Moyock man arrested after pursuit. A Moyock...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield man arrested in deadly Ruffin Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A North Chesterfield man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond last week. On Dec. 9 just after 2 p.m., Richmond Police were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy