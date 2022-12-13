ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 15

Jake Andreozzi
4d ago

they don't work lmao. they also tried them in Alaska and the concensus was a Ford model T was more reliable lol

Reply(2)
12
Black Keltic Gypsy
4d ago

You can't charge a lithium ion battery below 32°. Plan on walking.

Reply(2)
8
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 19, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by our friend Lorri Young Lang in northeast Wyoming, south of Gillette. Lorri writes, “Who needs filters when God paints the most beautiful skies.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WYOMING STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming has few plans for its opioid settlement millions

Money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors is starting to trickle into Wyoming, but state and local governments still don’t know how they’ll use the funds. Wyoming is expected to get millions of dollars over the next few decades from organizations blamed with causing and exacerbating...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Biking In Wyoming: It Ain’t Just A Summer Sport Anymore

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Rio Rose came to Lander in 2003, it was for the climbing community. But, over the years, a new adventure beckoned. An adventure on two wheels that can take you up and down Wyoming’s hilly terrain in all sorts of weather. Even winter.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

‘Path of the Pronghorn’ protections delayed as development proceeds

A Wyoming policy held up as the national gold standard for protecting big game migration corridors is gathering dust nearly three years into its existence, frustrating wildlife advocates who fear critical habitat is being degraded and lost. Conservationists worry the governor is playing favorites with the energy industry, and slow-rolling...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Sunrise: Saturday, December 17, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Pamela Hutchins at Moncrief Ridge near Story, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
WYOMING STATE
MIX 106

Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?

I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
UTAH STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper News Now at 5 pm - Casper Revitalization

Wyoming and the cost of Immigration- Part 2- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Immigration in Wyoming has had a rocky past. “Governor Mead expressed an interest in setting up a state program, and then there was a backlash from certain segments that, as I said, claimed a lot of horrible things would happen without much evidence,” said Jerry Fowler. Assistant Professor of the College of Law- Immigration at the University of Wyoming. According to Fowler, that hostility has grown nationally for unauthorized immigration to authorized immigration.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Holiday scams back

LARAMIE (WNE) — Cyber Wyoming is warning residents to be aware of a host of scams that occur during the holiday season. These scams can range from package theft to seasonal working scams to social media sales scams, according to a news release. One Wyoming resident recently reported being...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds

CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy