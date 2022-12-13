Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 2 injured in Lauderdale Lakes rollover crash; Oakland Park Blvd. shut down near NW 47th Ter.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two people have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Lauderdale Lakes that has led authorities to shut down Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded...
cw34.com
3 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received multiple 911 calls on Friday afternoon regarding a serious multi-vehicle crash on Brentwood Blvd. and Fountains Circle, near Jog Rd. First responders found three vehicles...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Breaks Ground On Park Enhancement Project
On Monday, the City of Tamarac officially broke ground on a project to improve Caporella Park. The park enhancements will include a shaded playground, covered fitness area, multi-purpose trail, splash pad, and amphitheater. The city began planning this project in 2017, and it was budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
cbs12.com
Truck crash shuts down southbound I-95 at Northlake Boulevard
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down in Palm Beach Gardens due to a truck crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened north of Northlake Boulevard, just before the exit to PGA Boulevard. Video from a CBS12 News viewer showed...
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?
A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
gotowncrier.com
Acreage Residents Plan Code Enforcement Protest Dec. 19
Big-rig drivers in The Acreage have a big problem: Lots of trucks and no place to legally park them, at least according to Palm Beach County code enforcement. Fines can run to $1,000 per day, per vehicle for parking a semi at their residence. “We feel like we’re being ignored...
luxury-houses.net
This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million
17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
iheart.com
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
NBC Miami
FedEx Driver Killed in Crash in Coral Gables
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
BOCA MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO OWES $277K, ACCORDING TO LAWSUIT
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton martial arts studio allegedly owes more than $277,000 in back rent to its landlord in the Shoppes at Village Pointe. That’s located in the area of SW 18th Street and Powerline Road. According to the complaint […]
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000
Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
Palm Beach County will get a taste of incoming cool front. But when and how much?
Palm Beach County could feel some of the effects of a "powerful" cold front that's forecast to move into Florida in the coming days. The front is behind a line of storms that could bring tornadoes and large hail in some areas of the state, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
WSVN-TV
Residents displaced after kitchen breaks out at Lauderhill home
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill home was smoked out. A kitchen fire displaced residents. The incident happened by Northwest 49th Place, Friday morning. Lauderhill Fire Rescue put out the flames. The residents were away from the house as smoke damage was cleaned up. No people nor animals were injured.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite
End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
