FARGO (KFGO) – City of Fargo street crews continue to clean up after a foot of snow fell over several days this week. Public Works Supervisor Mike Weaver said the wind has been an issue in the outskirts of town and main streets like 19th Avenue N. As the snow and wind die down, Weaver said their goal is to plow residential areas one more time Saturday to get them cleaned up, although some may need continued maintenance through the day.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO