Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
740thefan.com
Fatal workplace injuries in Minnesota increased 19.4% in 2021
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a 19 percent increase in fatal work injuries for 2021. State officials said worker deaths jumped from 67 in 2020 to 80 last year. The annual census shows trade, transportation and utilities had the highest number...
740thefan.com
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR using grant to restore moose habitat
PROCTOR, Minn. – State wildlife officials will use a $443,000 federal grant to try to find more places for moose to live in northeastern Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources’ Kelly Straka said they’re looking for 10,000 to 50,000 contiguous acres of habitat restoration initiative. The ideal area would have new vegetation and young trees and older forest land.
740thefan.com
Climate resilience a priority for MN Farmers Union
ST. PAUL, Minn. – One of the legislative priorities identified during last month’s Minnesota Farmers Union convention involves climate resilience in agriculture. One way the Minnesota Farmers Union wants to help is by creating a guide to help farmers navigate the carbon markets and negotiate contracts. “If farmers...
740thefan.com
North Dakota trucker arrested in hit-and-run injuring Nebraska State Trooper
LINCOLN, Neb. – A North Dakota man has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly. After...
740thefan.com
North Fargo mobile home fire a complete loss
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire around 11:30 yesterday morning; dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house, except for one dog. When crews arrived at 6 April Lane North in Fargo, the front half of the...
740thefan.com
Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator
FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
740thefan.com
Lindquist kicks off Operation Sleep Out
FARGO (KFGO) – Mark J. Lindquist, an Air Force veteran, singer, and motivational speaker kicked off his latest campaign – Operation Sleep Out – at Broadway Square in downtown Fargo on Friday. Lindquist will be sleeping outside every night through New Year’s as he raises awareness, money,...
740thefan.com
Anderson taking over as Wahpeton police chief
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Sgt. Matt Anderson is taking over as the new Wahpeton police chief soon. Anderson has been with the department for nearly 20 years. He was promoted to Sgt. in 2010. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University-Moorhead and completed the North Dakota Peace Officer training program. Anderson is also a member of the volunteer Wahpeton Fire Dept.
740thefan.com
Basin Electric to buy power from planned south Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. – Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet the...
740thefan.com
All clear given after Saturday night bomb threat at Cass County Jail
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 Saturday night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
740thefan.com
Drivers warned — Police towing vehicles blocking crews working to clear snow piles in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A word to the wise. Pay attention if you are parking along streets and avenues in downtown Fargo overnight. Plows and dump trucks have been busy hauling the mounds of snow left by the winter storm and authorities are following strict winter regulations, calling in tow trucks to haul vehicles parked overnight on streets and avenues this week.
740thefan.com
Street and road crews continue to dig out from recent storm system
FARGO (KFGO) – City of Fargo street crews continue to clean up after a foot of snow fell over several days this week. Public Works Supervisor Mike Weaver said the wind has been an issue in the outskirts of town and main streets like 19th Avenue N. As the snow and wind die down, Weaver said their goal is to plow residential areas one more time Saturday to get them cleaned up, although some may need continued maintenance through the day.
740thefan.com
MSUM Basketball Games at St. Cloud and Duluth postponed again
MOORHEAD, Minn. – Due to continuing winter weather, the NSIC has postponed MSUM’s basketball games against St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth set for this weekend. The Dragons will now play at St. Cloud State on December 31 at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men). MSUM will then travel to face Minnesota Duluth on New Year’s Day for 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men) games against the Bulldogs.
740thefan.com
Bison overcome early 16-0 deficit to beat Incarnate Word and head to Frisco
FARGO, N.D. – Kobe Johnson rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and Dawson Weber intercepted two passes to lift No. 3 seed North Dakota State to a 35-32 win over seventh-seeded Incarnate Word in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Friday, Dec. 16, before a crowd of 12,569 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
Comments / 0