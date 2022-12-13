Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identity
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In Connecticut
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in Connecticut
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
Hartford HealthCare doctor: Ozempic not a miracle instant gratification drug to be taken lightly
One doctor tells News 12 Connecticut this is not a miracle instant gratification medicine to be taken lightly.
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns
Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season
Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.Officials said the child was betwe…
WTNH.com
LynFit Nutrition: Three ways to Beat Bloat, Boost Energy, Mood, and Weight Loss – While Supercharging Your Health
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – This time of year, there are lots of delicious temptations around, like Christmas cookies, candy, and festive drinks with alcohol, but these can all affect our mood and our health. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spokewith Weight Loss & Fitness Expert Lisa Lynn,...
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
New information on flu shots timing and effect on heart conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already. There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it. When […]
Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness
(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
WTNH.com
The Crabtree Motor Group: Expanding to Bring Great Customer Service to Watertown & Middlebury
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Crabtree Motor Group is expanding. You may have been to their longstanding Toyota dealership in Milford, and now you can visit their brand-new locations in Watertown and Middlebury. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Bobby Crabtree, owner of...
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Experts give their predictions on inflation in 2023
(WTNH) – There are some mixed signs about the economy for 2023. The President and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Chris DiPentima, is giving his prediction on inflation. Plus, at the Keating Agency in West Hartford, Ryan Keating, has been preparing his customers for a price...
WTNH.com
Invest in yourself this New Year at Albertus Magnus College
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 2023 is right around the corner and with a new year, comes resolutions. Instead of trying to give up something, Albertus Magnus College wants you to invest in something…yourself!. “When you set that goal to achieve your master’s degree or finish your undergraduate...
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
Hello, Hotel (2)
New Haven closed out the year with two of three planned new hotels getting past the finish line and opening to the public with a festive holiday party. The latest is an upscale ($185-per-night) 130-room Cambria Hotel, which human and canine officials cut the ceremonial opening ribbon on Thursday evening on the gradually filling-in median block of Route 34 bordered by Dwight Street, Legion Avenue, Orchard Street, and MLK Blvd.
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 years
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
