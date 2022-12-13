ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Matt Lillywhite

Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns

Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut. The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).
GLASTONBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut leaders offering solutions to address the concern of homelessness

(WTNH) – Homelessness is a major concern across the country, particularly during the colder months. In Connecticut, leaders are offering new solutions to address the need. Local advocates are calling the need an emergency crisis. They’re asking state leaders for more funding to address homelessness year-round, but especially during the colder months. Connecticut allocates $5 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Connecticut Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Magical Christmas towns in Connecticut are filled with holiday season joy and wonder. Take a train ride to Santa’s Workshop, visit with friendly reindeer, enjoy an art-filled competition, and soak up all the pretty twinkle lights. Experience a town square gathering, festive sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and other classic traditional Christmas events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Invest in yourself this New Year at Albertus Magnus College

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 2023 is right around the corner and with a new year, comes resolutions. Instead of trying to give up something, Albertus Magnus College wants you to invest in something…yourself!. “When you set that goal to achieve your master’s degree or finish your undergraduate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Hello, Hotel (2)

New Haven closed out the year with two of three planned new hotels getting past the finish line and opening to the public with a festive holiday party. The latest is an upscale ($185-per-night) 130-room Cambria Hotel, which human and canine officials cut the ceremonial opening ribbon on Thursday evening on the gradually filling-in median block of Route 34 bordered by Dwight Street, Legion Avenue, Orchard Street, and MLK Blvd.
NEW HAVEN, CT

