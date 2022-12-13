ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)

Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Wawa Sells $50K Lotto Ticket

Somebody's holidays just got a little happier. A Bucks County lottery player won $50,000 from a New Year's Millionaire Raffle Ticket, said Pennsylvania State Lottery officials. The number of the winning raffle ticket, purchased at the 3328 Bristol Road Wawa in Bensalem, was one of two drawn randomly between Dec....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Insurance firm Chubb to anchor new 18-story office building in Center City

A planned Center City tower will become Chubb's largest North American office space upon its completion in 2026. The insurance company has committed to maintaining 3,200 workers in Philadelphia in the five years after it moves into the building, slated for 2000 Arch St., city officials said Friday. To do so, Chubb will create 1,250 new jobs in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Former Owners of Our Deli in Paoli Open Cool Cats Cafe in Elverson

Cool Cats Cafe opened in September 2022 in Elverson (Chester County) by the Shanaughy family, former owners of the renowned Our Deli in Paoli, which has been open since 1982. The name is a whimsical homage to being cat people. The new cafe in Darby Square at 4225 Main Street...
ELVERSON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location

A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
WARMINSTER, PA
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown, Cheltenham to receive law enforcement grants to improve community safety

Governor Tom Wolf recently awarded $170 million to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth. Jenkintown Borough and Cheltenham Township made Governor Wolf’s list of awardees. “These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,”...
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Car thefts in Montgomery County may be linked to TikTok trend

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County say a challenge on TikTok is showing people how to steal certain cars.Police say an alarming increase in vehicle thefts has residents in Morristown on edge."You have to keep alert but only so much because it happens during the dead of the night," a neighbor said.Police say there were eight thefts or attempted thefts of cars between Dec. 5 through Dec. 14."Each of these cars was either Kia or Hyundai," Norristown Police Lt. Kenneth Lawless said. "And we are of the belief that they were all because of the TikTok challenge regarding...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington Township FD’s Santa Runs schedule and details

The Abington Township Fire Department’s Santa Runs are off to the races. The first event took place on Saturday, December 10, courtesy of Roslyn Fire Company. Trucks from each company escort Santa himself through the Township’s neighborhoods. Below is more information on the remaining Santa Runs and a...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Holiday Spectacular for Bensalem senior citizens

Tickets are now available for Bensalem High School’s annual Holiday Spectacular, set for Thursday, Dec. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road. This show for Bensalem senior citizens includes performances by the choir, band, orchestra, dance and faculty. Free to attend. Must be a Bensalem resident and have a ticket.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

