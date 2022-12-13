Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Chubb is making way to a location in Philadelphia
Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company is building an 18-story-office-building near 20th and Arch streets. It is expected to open in 2026.
See Who’s Got the Wealthiest Zip Codes in Delaware County, and Why
Villanova had the wealthiest zip code among Delaware County communities in the Philadelphia region, according to a report by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal reviewed 2017 income and population statistics to come up with its list of the 50 wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia region. Villanova ranked third on the list of 50.
Bucks County Wawa Sells $50K Lotto Ticket
Somebody's holidays just got a little happier. A Bucks County lottery player won $50,000 from a New Year's Millionaire Raffle Ticket, said Pennsylvania State Lottery officials. The number of the winning raffle ticket, purchased at the 3328 Bristol Road Wawa in Bensalem, was one of two drawn randomly between Dec....
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
phillyvoice.com
Insurance firm Chubb to anchor new 18-story office building in Center City
A planned Center City tower will become Chubb's largest North American office space upon its completion in 2026. The insurance company has committed to maintaining 3,200 workers in Philadelphia in the five years after it moves into the building, slated for 2000 Arch St., city officials said Friday. To do so, Chubb will create 1,250 new jobs in Philadelphia.
The Holiday Light Tour is back at this Pa. city and it’s BYOB
Founding Footsteps, part of the Philadelphia tour company, is celebrating the holiday season with the annual Holiday Light Tour. Guests can take a ride via the Jolly Trolley for a tour through Philly’s iconic neighborhoods with holiday lights. And not only that, but the tour is BYOB. That’s right...
phillygrub.blog
Former Owners of Our Deli in Paoli Open Cool Cats Cafe in Elverson
Cool Cats Cafe opened in September 2022 in Elverson (Chester County) by the Shanaughy family, former owners of the renowned Our Deli in Paoli, which has been open since 1982. The name is a whimsical homage to being cat people. The new cafe in Darby Square at 4225 Main Street...
New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location
A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
Part of home collapses as firefighters battle Mayfair fire
As Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control Friday morning part of the building collapsed.
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown, Cheltenham to receive law enforcement grants to improve community safety
Governor Tom Wolf recently awarded $170 million to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth. Jenkintown Borough and Cheltenham Township made Governor Wolf’s list of awardees. “These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,”...
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
New Montgomery Mall Owners, Turnaround Experts, Have Yet to Show Progress in North Wales
Santa at Montgomery Mall seems busy, but many of the retailers there are not, despite the property's sale to a N.Y. retail turnaround firm.Photo byMontgomery Mall at Facebook.
Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigns
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Thursday, Norristown Police Chief Derrick Wood resigned, the department announced. Until a successor has been found, Norristown Police Lt. Michael Bishop will serve as Acting Police Chief.Wood was sworn in as chief almost a year ago to this day. He had worked for the Philadelphia Police Department before switching to Norristown police."While we were all surprised by the sudden departure of Chief Wood, we wish him well and will continue our forward progress in the Police Department and the Municipality," Municipal Administrator Crandall O. Jones said.The police department in Norristown employs 70 police officers and 30 civilian staff.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Police: Car thefts in Montgomery County may be linked to TikTok trend
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County say a challenge on TikTok is showing people how to steal certain cars.Police say an alarming increase in vehicle thefts has residents in Morristown on edge."You have to keep alert but only so much because it happens during the dead of the night," a neighbor said.Police say there were eight thefts or attempted thefts of cars between Dec. 5 through Dec. 14."Each of these cars was either Kia or Hyundai," Norristown Police Lt. Kenneth Lawless said. "And we are of the belief that they were all because of the TikTok challenge regarding...
glensidelocal.com
Abington Township FD’s Santa Runs schedule and details
The Abington Township Fire Department’s Santa Runs are off to the races. The first event took place on Saturday, December 10, courtesy of Roslyn Fire Company. Trucks from each company escort Santa himself through the Township’s neighborhoods. Below is more information on the remaining Santa Runs and a...
Holiday Spectacular for Bensalem senior citizens
Tickets are now available for Bensalem High School’s annual Holiday Spectacular, set for Thursday, Dec. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road. This show for Bensalem senior citizens includes performances by the choir, band, orchestra, dance and faculty. Free to attend. Must be a Bensalem resident and have a ticket.
These Bucks County Liquor Stores Had the Best Sales in the Entire State This Year
Several Bucks County liquor stores recently made the list for having the best sales in the entire state over the past year. Paul Vigna wrote about the list at PennLive Patriot News. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board recently published its annual report for the fiscal year of 2021-2022, and several...
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
