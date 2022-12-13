DeVante Parker blasts NFL after officials, concussion spotter fail to flag head injury in Patriots-Cardinals game

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Cowboys Struggles at The Star? CeeDee Lamb Reveals ‘Growing Pains’ with Dak Prescott
The standard inside The Star isn’t based upon settling for just good enough or being content with mistakes. It’s clear that this year, like most seasons, there’s a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality for the Dallas Cowboys, and a ring is only achievable if CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott are at their best.
Sporting News
Dean Pees injury update: Falcons defensive coordinator released from hospital after collision with Saints defender
The Falcons were already undermanned on defense heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Now, they are set to operate without their top coach on the defensive side of the ball. Dean Pees reportedly collided with a Saints player during pregame warmups at the Superdome. The veteran defensive...
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 15 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final four weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 15.
Sporting News
Bills fans sing 'Let It Snow' as lake-effect storm whites out end of Buffalo win over Dolphins
Bills Mafia spent most of their team's game against the Dolphins waiting for the snow to fall inside Highmark Stadium. For the first three quarters, it didn't look like it was ever going to arrive. But after the Bills scored a game-tying touchdown and 2-point conversion with nine minutes left...
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. Bills final score, results: Buffalo clinches playoff berth with walk-off field goal in snow
Some games can be described with one simple word: fun. From snowballs in the first half to a late-game snowstorm, Buffalo weather showed up in time to make things interesting. The Bills rallied to beat the Dolphins 32-29 on Tyler Bass walk-off field goal. The kick clinched an AFC playoff spot for the Bills (11-3).
