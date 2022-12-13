Dallas Cowboys Playoff Picture: How the Cowboys Clinch a Spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15

At this point, it’s a foregone conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys will be one of the seven teams to represent the NFC in the NFL Playoffs .

After surviving a scare from the Houston Texans this past Sunday, Mike McCarthy & Co. are now 10-3 and currently hold the No. 5 spot in the NFC standings. And that’s likely where they’ll wind up at season’s end, as it would take quite a bit for them to catch the 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, although the two teams do square off on Christmas Eve.

But even if the Cowboys win that game, they’d still need Philly to lose again, and that doesn’t seem likely, given how well the Eagles are playing right now. So in all likelihood, Dallas will be the first wild-card team and will hit the road to take on the winner of the woeful NFC South.

Here’s how the Cowboys can officially punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 15.

Dallas Cowboys playoff picture: How Dak Prescott & Co. can clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15

Coming into their Week 15 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, six scenarios would get the Dallas Cowboys into the NFL Playoffs for the second straight season.

The first is the simplest, as Dallas is in a “win and you’re in” situation. So if the Cowboys can just beat the Jags, they clinch. Now, that’s much easier said than done, as Jacksonville is coming off an impressive win over the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans behind a strong performance from Trevor Lawrence , who threw for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no picks in the 36-22 romp.

But even if the Cowboys don’t win, they can still get in. Here’s a quick look at all the ways Dallas can clinch.

Cowboys win vs. Jaguars

Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Giants lose vs. Commanders

Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Commanders lose vs. Giants

Cowboys tie vs. Jaguars + Seahawks tie or lose vs. 49ers

Cowboys lose vs. Jaguars + Seahawks lose vs. 49ers + Commanders lose vs. Giants

Cowboys lose vs. Jaguars + Seahawks lose vs. 49ers + Lions tie or lose vs. Jets

