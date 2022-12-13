Read full article on original website
WKRC
Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
WKRC
1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
WKRC
1 injured in Westwood shooting
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
WKRC
Suspect charged with fatally stabbing woman in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect has been charged with killing a woman in Hamilton. Police found 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh dead in her home on Oct. 11. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. Toby Madden, 50, has been indicted in her murder. He is already in jail on...
WKRC
Father charged with beating mother holding their baby, punching infant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is charged with beating the mother of his child while she was holding the baby, hitting the child as well. Police say, on Nov. 2, Frankie Freeman got into an argument with the woman. He then allegedly starting punching and choking her while she was...
WKRC
Part of I-71 to be memorialized for Cincinnati Police officer killed in line of duty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 in Hamilton County will be memorialized for a Cincinnati Police officer who was killed in the line of duty. The change was proposed by State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and recently passed in the Ohio House and Senate. Now, I-71 North and South...
WKRC
Man indicted in 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted Friday in connection with a 2015 killing in College Hill. Police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, the Cincinnati Police Cold Case Unit charged Markel Love, 27, with the murder. Love was...
WKRC
Former police officer sentenced for abusing dog in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former police officer was sentenced Friday for animal cruelty. In late January, Jason Moermond beat and severely injured a dog named "Lily." Lily's owner, Tanya Dwyer, says she came home to find the young Italian Greyhound unable to stand. She says she took Lily...
WKRC
Part of Victory Parkway down to 1 lane for sewer work
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Monday, Victory Parkway will be down to one lane near Ledgewood Drive. It's expected to stay that way through Friday. The sewer district needs to do some work, especially near Winding Way. Backups are expected. People are urged to seek out alternate routes.
WKRC
'That was my baby boy': Slain football player's dad remembers son at vigil
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - There were plenty of tears Friday evening at a vigil to remember former Winton Woods High School quarterback Logan Lawson. Lawson, 19, was killed Tuesday during a botched robbery at the Roselawn Village Apartments. Police say Woodward High School students Jaylan DuBose, 18, and Nonaisha...
WKRC
Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
WKRC
Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
WKRC
NARCAN to be available in vending machines to reduce risk of overdose
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows vending machines may play a critical role in the battle against addiction. Harm reduction vending machines started on the Vegas strip and have grown in use nationwide. This is one of the first in the Midwest to include the addition of NARCAN. “I...
WKRC
Local comedian Mark Chalifoux back in town for weekend of shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local comedian Mark Chalifoux is back in town, and hosting a weekend of shows at the Go Bananas Comedy Club. Friday morning, he took some time out of his schedule to come back to the Local 12 studio.
WKRC
Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
WKRC
Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
WKRC
OrthoCincy provides orthopedic urgent care at several sites in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can avoid the long waits in area emergency rooms by heading to urgent care in some cases. With so many illnesses now spreading in our community, the wait for emergency room care can be a long one. So, the team at OrthoCincy wants to remind people...
WKRC
Local ice cream parlor has plans to expand, renovate
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic Cincinnati brand has expansion plans. The CEO of Aglamesis Brothers ice cream plans a facelift at his Oakley shop next year. That company opened in Norwood in 1908 and moved to the Oakley site during the Depression. According to the Business Courier, the company...
WKRC
Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights voted best in the country for 5th year in a row
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Christmas lights display has once again been crowned the best in the country. USA Today readers voted the PNC Festival of Lights Number One in the Best Zoo Lights category for the fifth year in a row. “This year marks the...
