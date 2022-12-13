ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Westwood shooting

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect charged with fatally stabbing woman in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect has been charged with killing a woman in Hamilton. Police found 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh dead in her home on Oct. 11. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. Toby Madden, 50, has been indicted in her murder. He is already in jail on...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man indicted in 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted Friday in connection with a 2015 killing in College Hill. Police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, the Cincinnati Police Cold Case Unit charged Markel Love, 27, with the murder. Love was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Part of Victory Parkway down to 1 lane for sewer work

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Monday, Victory Parkway will be down to one lane near Ledgewood Drive. It's expected to stay that way through Friday. The sewer district needs to do some work, especially near Winding Way. Backups are expected. People are urged to seek out alternate routes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local woman celebrates 104th birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday. Florence "Flo" Hackman, who is in an assisted living facility in Deerfield Township, will have a party in her honor on Saturday. Her father came over from Germany and settled down in Over-the-Rhine, where she grew up. Flo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local families adopt new dogs in 'Helping Paws' adoption event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local families are added new members to their pack on Sunday. Bark Park and Patio held its "Helping Paws" adoption today. Santa sat down with pups and children for photos. People met adoptable dogs from a number of rescues, while enjoying some cold brews. Bark Park and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loveland turned into Christmas wonderland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance turned Loveland into a Christmas wonderland. People enjoyed carriage rides, a train ride, crafts, and drinks. A few new items were spread through historic downtown Loveland. No Christmas wonderland is complete without caroling. The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance says...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Local ice cream parlor has plans to expand, renovate

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic Cincinnati brand has expansion plans. The CEO of Aglamesis Brothers ice cream plans a facelift at his Oakley shop next year. That company opened in Norwood in 1908 and moved to the Oakley site during the Depression. According to the Business Courier, the company...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy