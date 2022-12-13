Pass the Remote: Dana Nachman delivers more inspiring ‘Dear Santa’ letters

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marin County awarded for righting racist restrictions in real estate documents
Marin County has received an award for its Restrictive Covenant Project, which has redacted racist restrictions in real estate documents. Though the restrictions haven’t been lawful since the 1960s, their indelible mark on deeds, paperwork and the fabric of the county’s racial landscape has remained. The California State...
In ‘Faux Queen,’ Bay Area drag artist Fauxnique keeps it real
In the spirit of RuPaul’s statement, “We are all born naked, and the rest is drag” comes Bay Area drag queen, choreographer and performance artist Monique Jenkinson, who recounts her life story in 2022’s memoir-in-essays “Faux Queen: A Life in Drag.”. From toddlerhood, she was...
Three San Mateo County cities receive grants to reduce homelessness, provide services
The San Mateo Board of Supervisors has awarded three cities in the county $2.4 million to help end homelessness. With the grants, Redwood City and Millbrae will expand existing programs that steer individuals and families experiencing homelessness into shelters and services, a spokesperson for the county said. Half Moon Bay will provide a safe parking area, with hygiene facilities and outreach services for people living in vehicles.
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Nurses at Alta Bates Summit campuses plan strike starting Christmas Eve
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses in Berkeley and Oakland gave notice this week that they plan to strike starting on Christmas Eve. Nurses plan to strike starting at 7 a.m. that day and continue walking the picket lines until the morning of Jan. 2. The walkouts will occur at 2450 Ashby Ave. and 2001 Dwight Way in Berkeley and 350 Hawthorne Ave. in Oakland.
Best Bets: Holiday song and ‘Nutcracker’ across the Bay, free Festival of Light in SF
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: San Francisco is packed with eye-popping light installations year-round, but never so much as during the...
When the weather outside turned frightful, Lathrop kept holiday festivities delightful
When the city of Lathrop was forced to cancel its Christmas parade amidst a winter storm that hit California this past weekend, local leaders were determined not to let a little rain spoil the fun. “While Mother Nature knows how much we need rain, she’s unfortunately rained on our parade,”...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and some community members want to restore the requirement to wear a facial covering inside city facilities, which would provide equitable access to all and protect the public’s health, Kaplan’s office said Tuesday.
Achieving equitable wages about much more than making change for Silicon Valley Latinas
LATINAS IN SILICON Valley get paid 33 cents for every dollar a white man earns — and local leaders say that needs to change. Dozens of people gathered recently in Santa Clara for a joint rally in honor of Latina Equal Pay Day, hosted by the Santa Clara County Office of Women’s Policy and Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley. Attendees wore shades of olive and forest green to represent the fight for fair pay, holding posters with phrases like “Equal pay for equal work.”
Developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
‘Feeding 5000’: SF annual turkey giveaway distributes meals to thousands of families
Over 50 faith-based and community organizations collaborated with San Francisco’s health department to give away thousands of holiday meals to families in need. Volunteers of the third annual Feeding 5000 event, put on by the San Francisco African American Faith-Based Coalition and the San Francisco Department of Public Health, helped distribute 5,000 turkeys, food bags, gift cards and health resources to over 6,700 households.
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
‘You simply are the best’: Colleagues salute CoCo Supervisor Mitchoff as she exits board
After decades of county service, Contra Costa County Supervisor Karen Mitchoff chaired her final board meeting Tuesday with tears, laughs and a few parting shots from her regular critics during public comment. “We’ve been called communists and today we got a new one: domestic terrorist,” Mitchoff said. “I’m keeping a...
Be creative at BAMPFA’s Fisher Family Art Lab
Just beneath the entrance at the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) is the Fisher Family Art Lab where people of all ages are welcome to spend time making art. Micaela Martinez Saavedra, one of the Art Lab Facilitators, greets any museum goers with a smile as she sits and sews beads onto a gray dress on a rainy Saturday afternoon.
Santa Clara County loses revenue from Stanford’s property tax exemptions
The largest tax exempt entity in Santa Clara County is depriving neighboring cities of much-needed tax revenue, local leaders say. Stanford University received more than $16.8 billion in tax exemptions last year for its various campus properties, nearly half of the $35.2 billion of property tax exemptions in the county, according to the Santa Clara County Assessor. This means there is less tax revenue to support local public schools, community colleges, special districts like VTA and county and city governments.
‘They don’t care about us’: As future doctors flee Santa Clara County, politicians take note
DOCTORS IN TRAINING are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials — with one vowing to get to the root of the problem.
San Ramon teen launches Pi Kids to improve STEM education in underserved communities
A San Ramon high school junior is bringing science, technology, engineering and mathematics, otherwise known as STEM education, to less fortunate kids in Oakland and elsewhere. California High School student Sayam De started the work two years ago because at a young age he saw a gap in resources between...
Health officials in all Bay Area counties urge protection against winter respiratory viruses
Health officials in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area urged the region’s residents Thursday to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses during the winter holidays. In a joint statement, the health officials from all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley — which operates...
Survivor of alleged Stockton serial killer says police didn’t take her seriously, costing lives
The Stockton Police Department privately apologized to a woman for not taking her case seriously enough after she was allegedly the first person in Stockton to be shot by a man suspected of a series of shootings of some unhoused people. Natasha LaTour may be the only surviving victim of...
Remembering Alexis Gabe: Hundreds attend Oakley vigil as family thanks city, supporters
THEY GATHERED TOGETHER in Oakley Civic Center Plaza around the base of the city’s Christmas tree, its twinkling blue lights contrasting with the tiny flames of hundreds of candles held by friends and strangers who came to say goodbye to Alexis Gabe and show their support for the family and volunteers who spent months trying to bring her home.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0