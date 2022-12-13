ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Westwood shooting

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man sentenced in Colerain Township murder

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was sentenced on Thursday for killing a man in Colerain Township. Tysean Clifford shot Emmanuel Jones in an apartment parking garage in May 2021. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. In June, Clifford was indicted on two...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Man indicted in 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted Friday in connection with a 2015 killing in College Hill. Police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, the Cincinnati Police Cold Case Unit charged Markel Love, 27, with the murder. Love was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect charged with fatally stabbing woman in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect has been charged with killing a woman in Hamilton. Police found 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh dead in her home on Oct. 11. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. Toby Madden, 50, has been indicted in her murder. He is already in jail on...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Part of Victory Parkway down to 1 lane for sewer work

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Monday, Victory Parkway will be down to one lane near Ledgewood Drive. It's expected to stay that way through Friday. The sewer district needs to do some work, especially near Winding Way. Backups are expected. People are urged to seek out alternate routes.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Independence man on probation for domestic violence charged with killing girlfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Coworkers call it heartbreaking, neighbors call it scary, prosecutors call it avoidable, but everyone agrees the murder of a local woman is tragic. Her boyfriend is under arrest after police found her shot to death in their Independence apartment. But this story starts in Erlanger, at Blue Grass Quality Meats, where 32-year-old Amberly Harris worked.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati rates as one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US. That is according to Southern Methodist University's 2022 Arts Vibrancy Index. The report looks at the level of supply, demand, and government support for the arts in more than 900 communities. The Queen City joins the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local historic train depot to be moved to new location

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A piece of local history is set to be picked up and moved to a new location. Hamilton's Train Depot is being moved in order to preserve the building which dates back to the 19th century. It will be hauled 100,000 feet along MLK Boulevard to...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Local ice cream parlor has plans to expand, renovate

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic Cincinnati brand has expansion plans. The CEO of Aglamesis Brothers ice cream plans a facelift at his Oakley shop next year. That company opened in Norwood in 1908 and moved to the Oakley site during the Depression. According to the Business Courier, the company...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
CINCINNATI, OH

