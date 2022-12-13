Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
WKRC
Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
WKRC
Part of I-71 to be memorialized for Cincinnati Police officer killed in line of duty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A portion of I-71 in Hamilton County will be memorialized for a Cincinnati Police officer who was killed in the line of duty. The change was proposed by State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and recently passed in the Ohio House and Senate. Now, I-71 North and South...
WKRC
1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
WKRC
1 injured in Westwood shooting
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a suspect in custody.
WKRC
Man sentenced in Colerain Township murder
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was sentenced on Thursday for killing a man in Colerain Township. Tysean Clifford shot Emmanuel Jones in an apartment parking garage in May 2021. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. In June, Clifford was indicted on two...
WKRC
Man indicted in 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted Friday in connection with a 2015 killing in College Hill. Police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, the Cincinnati Police Cold Case Unit charged Markel Love, 27, with the murder. Love was...
WKRC
Suspect charged with fatally stabbing woman in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect has been charged with killing a woman in Hamilton. Police found 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh dead in her home on Oct. 11. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. Toby Madden, 50, has been indicted in her murder. He is already in jail on...
WKRC
Part of Victory Parkway down to 1 lane for sewer work
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Starting Monday, Victory Parkway will be down to one lane near Ledgewood Drive. It's expected to stay that way through Friday. The sewer district needs to do some work, especially near Winding Way. Backups are expected. People are urged to seek out alternate routes.
WKRC
Former police officer sentenced for abusing dog in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former police officer was sentenced Friday for animal cruelty. In late January, Jason Moermond beat and severely injured a dog named "Lily." Lily's owner, Tanya Dwyer, says she came home to find the young Italian Greyhound unable to stand. She says she took Lily...
WKRC
Father charged with beating mother holding their baby, punching infant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is charged with beating the mother of his child while she was holding the baby, hitting the child as well. Police say, on Nov. 2, Frankie Freeman got into an argument with the woman. He then allegedly starting punching and choking her while she was...
WKRC
Independence man on probation for domestic violence charged with killing girlfriend
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Coworkers call it heartbreaking, neighbors call it scary, prosecutors call it avoidable, but everyone agrees the murder of a local woman is tragic. Her boyfriend is under arrest after police found her shot to death in their Independence apartment. But this story starts in Erlanger, at Blue Grass Quality Meats, where 32-year-old Amberly Harris worked.
WKRC
Cincinnati rates as one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is one of the most art-vibrant cities in the US. That is according to Southern Methodist University's 2022 Arts Vibrancy Index. The report looks at the level of supply, demand, and government support for the arts in more than 900 communities. The Queen City joins the...
WKRC
Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
WKRC
Local historic train depot to be moved to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A piece of local history is set to be picked up and moved to a new location. Hamilton's Train Depot is being moved in order to preserve the building which dates back to the 19th century. It will be hauled 100,000 feet along MLK Boulevard to...
WKRC
'That was my baby boy': Slain football player's dad remembers son at vigil
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - There were plenty of tears Friday evening at a vigil to remember former Winton Woods High School quarterback Logan Lawson. Lawson, 19, was killed Tuesday during a botched robbery at the Roselawn Village Apartments. Police say Woodward High School students Jaylan DuBose, 18, and Nonaisha...
WKRC
Local comedian Mark Chalifoux back in town for weekend of shows
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local comedian Mark Chalifoux is back in town, and hosting a weekend of shows at the Go Bananas Comedy Club. Friday morning, he took some time out of his schedule to come back to the Local 12 studio.
WKRC
NARCAN to be available in vending machines to reduce risk of overdose
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows vending machines may play a critical role in the battle against addiction. Harm reduction vending machines started on the Vegas strip and have grown in use nationwide. This is one of the first in the Midwest to include the addition of NARCAN. “I...
WKRC
Local ice cream parlor has plans to expand, renovate
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic Cincinnati brand has expansion plans. The CEO of Aglamesis Brothers ice cream plans a facelift at his Oakley shop next year. That company opened in Norwood in 1908 and moved to the Oakley site during the Depression. According to the Business Courier, the company...
WKRC
Independent businesses go head-to-head for the holidays in OTR aGlow competition
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday is the last day to vote in the OTR aGlow storefront and window display competition. The Over-The-Rhine Chamber of Commerce is doing this for the first time this holiday season. It asked the many independent businesses in the historic neighborhood to go all out decorating...
WKRC
Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
Comments / 1