Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville man fatally shot in Madras, ex-wife arrested
A Prineville man is dead and his former wife arrested after a shooting Friday night. Madras Police responded to the call in an area of town known as Dave’s Homes just after 6 p.m. According to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche, police discovered 28 year-old Devyne Briggs of...
centraloregondaily.com
Family loses home and pets after fire near Tumalo
A homeowner thawing pipes with a heat gun triggered a fire that destroyed their home near Tumalo Sunday afternoon. Bend Fire and Rescue got the call just after noon and responded to the 65000 block of 85th Street within nine minutes, but had a difficult time extinguishing the fire that had traveled throughout the single wide manufactured home.
kbnd.com
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered
Bend Police stopped a pickup truck and arrested three shoplifting suspects from Warm Springs Tuesday afternoon, recovering more than $2,500 in merchandise just wheeled out of Walmart in two full shopping carts. The post Bend police arrest 3 Warm Springs residents in Walmart shoplifting; over $2,500 in merchandise recovered appeared first on KTVZ.
OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death
Oregon State Police on Tuesday identified and asked the public for help in locating two murder suspects – one considered armed and dangerous – in the Oct. 31 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras. The post OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2nd fire starts at Tumalo home hours after 1st one extinguished
Bend Fire and Rescue says a second fire started at a Tumalo home Friday morning, hours after firefighters had left the scene of the first fire that had been extinguished. Firefighters were sent to the home on Grande Loop just before 10:00 p.m. They found a working fire in the attic and were able to put it out.
KTVZ
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
centraloregondaily.com
Drive-thru and drop off at BPRD’s Holiday Food Drive
A drive-thru holiday food drive on Saturday helped stock the NeighborImpact Food Bank. For the third year Bend Park and Recreation District set up an easy drive-thru option for those wishing to spread the holiday cheer. For years the district collected food in those blue barrels, but the pandemic cause...
centraloregondaily.com
Fire at Prineville butcher shop sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a butcher shop and meat processing facility in Prineville Tuesday. Crook County Fire and Rescue said that the fire at the F5 Smokehouse on NE 4th Street happened around 12:45 p.m. Several people were there working at the time.
KATU.com
'Suspicious circumstances' surround body found in Powell Butte Nature Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Powell Butte Nature Park. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 3:15 p.m. Friday where they located the dead person. Police said that due to "suspicious circumstances" homicide detectives were called into the investigation. The cause...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
centraloregondaily.com
‘Santa’s Plate’ full of holiday cheer
Hundreds of kids, and their families, got quite the holiday experience on Sunday. The Giving Plate hosted their first Santa’s Plate fundraiser at the Riverhouse Convention Center in Bend. Kids of all ages wandered through a winter wonderland meeting characters like Buddy the Elf and Mr. and Mrs Clause.
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregonians mark the start of Hanukkah
The eight day holiday of Hanukkah, know as the Festival of Lights, started Sunday night with the lighting of the menorah in the Old Mill in Bend. The Jewish holiday reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and marks the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem. And after recapturing the temple...
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
Comments / 0