FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and No. 21 TCU rolled to an easy 88-43 win over Mississippi Valley State. TCU (9-1) has won seven consecutive games since a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 briefly knocked it out of The Associated Press Top 25. Damion Baugh and JaKobe Coles added 12 points apeice and Emanuel Miller finished with 11 points for TCU. Mississippi Valley State (1-11) was led by Rayquan Brown's 16 points.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO